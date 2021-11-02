Education becomes primary issue in Virginia governor race

Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the impact the Virginia governor’s race is having on 2022. Waltz says we are seeing a grass roots movement from concerned parents who have seen the garbage that has been slipped into school curriculums firsthand because of remote schooling during the pandemic. On infrastructure, Waltz says if democrats had brought in Republicans to a hard infrastructure deal, roads, bridges, ports, there would have had a deal and there would be shovels in the ground already. Waltz also discussed a new report from DOD that an ISIS attack could emanate out of Afghanistan within six months and the ongoing efforts to get Americans out of Afghanistan.

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO