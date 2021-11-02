CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Education becomes primary issue in Virginia governor race

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly wins re-election

PRINCETON, N.J., Nov 3 (Reuters) - Democratic New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy narrowly fended off an election challenge from Republican former state lawmaker Jack Ciattarelli, returns showed on Wednesday, a day after voting ended in an unexpected nail-biter for the incumbent. Murphy, 64, became the first Democratic governor in four...
POLITICS
Fox News

Rep. Michael Waltz On Parental Grass Roots Movement On Education Impacting Virginia Governor’s Race

Congressman Michael Waltz (R-FL) spoke with Brian Kilmeade about the impact the Virginia governor’s race is having on 2022. Waltz says we are seeing a grass roots movement from concerned parents who have seen the garbage that has been slipped into school curriculums firsthand because of remote schooling during the pandemic. On infrastructure, Waltz says if democrats had brought in Republicans to a hard infrastructure deal, roads, bridges, ports, there would have had a deal and there would be shovels in the ground already. Waltz also discussed a new report from DOD that an ISIS attack could emanate out of Afghanistan within six months and the ongoing efforts to get Americans out of Afghanistan.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Government
KEYT

Tight Virginia race becomes referendum on Biden presidency

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia governor’s race that appears deadlocked between Democrat Terry McAuliffe and Republican Glenn Youngkin has entered its final hours. Both sides are claiming momentum, but the result is sure to send a message to President Joe Biden regardless of which party prevails. McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, is scrambling to stave off disaster after polling has shifted in Youngkin’s direction in recent weeks. Youngkin’s campaign is optimistic about his chances in the commonwealth, where Republicans haven’t won a statewide race since 2009, and where Biden won by a comfortable 10 percentage points just last year.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Governor#Faq#Fox News Network#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
New York Post

California school sparks outrage over ‘group of idiots’ quiz question

A California high school has sparked outrage after students were asked to identify “a group of idiots” in a quiz — and the only answers to choose from were “KKK,” “all of Florida,” “Fox News” or “Texans.”. The controversial multiple-choice question was given to students at Whitney High School, just...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

11 state attorneys general sue over Biden vaccine mandate

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
MARKETS
mediaite.com

Tiffany Cross Says Democrats Lost Virginia Because ‘A Good Chunk of Voters Out There Are OK With White Supremacy’

Republican Glenn Youngkin’s defeat of Democrat Terry McAuliffe in blue Virginia’s gubernatorial election has many liberals trying to come up with explanations for how it happened. The culprits have ranged from failing to pass Joe Biden’s agenda, to the candidate himself, to racism. On Wednesday, MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross settled on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Black Enterprise

Virginia’s Black Female Republican Lt. Gov. Slams Jemele Hill After Sports Writer Blames White Supremacy For Her Win

Winsome Sears, Virginia’s newly elected lieutenant governor and the first Black female to win a statewide election in the commonwealth, trolled sports writer and political pundit Jemele Hill. Hill tweeted Tuesday night responding to victories by Republicans in the state including Glenn Youngkin who defeated former Governor Terry McAuliffe. “It’s...
VIRGINIA STATE
POLITICO

We don't know who the next governor will be

Since you subscribe to this newsletter, I’m not the first to tell you that the gubernatorial race is extraodinarily close, with Jack Ciattarelli leading Gov. Phil Murphy by about 1,700 votes at the time I put this newsletter to bed in the wee hours. But did you know that Senate...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy