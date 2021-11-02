Mathieu van der Poel set to make cyclo-cross return in mid-December

When it comes to preparing for winter cycling, many roadies turn their nose up at the prospect of the best road bike mudguards (or fenders), often saying that they're ugly and rattly before spinning off into a rant about hardening up. That's all good and well, until you're two hours into a ride, your chamois is saturated and you're wearing the road on your face thanks to the uncovered rear wheel of the rider in front of you. Even the best cycling overshoes and winter cycling shoes will yield under the never-ending torrent of spray during a multi-hour training ride, so along with the best waterproof cycling jackets, the best road bike mudguards are a gamechanger when the weather isn't playing nice.

BICYCLES ・ 5 DAYS AGO