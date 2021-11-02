CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Two women changing the face of Boston politics in historic mayoral race

CBS News
CBS News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoston is on course to make history Tuesday by...

www.cbsnews.com

Daily Collegian

Students react to Michelle Wu’s historic Boston mayoral win

On Tuesday, Nov. 2, Michelle Wu was elected to be the next mayor of Boston. A former Boston City Council President, Wu is the first female, Asian-American and person of color to be elected as mayor of the city. She defeated Annissa Essaibi George, a current Boston City Council member.
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

Kim Janey reflects on short, but historic time as Boston’s mayor

Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey will leave City Hall next Tuesday, ending her short but historic leadership of the city. In some ways, her office inside City Hall still looks the way former Mayor Marty Walsh left it after he went to Washington D.C. to become President Biden's labor secretary. The James Michael Curley desk, ornately carved out of mahogany, anchors the space. In front of it, four large screens display the most current data about the city, from stabbings to trash pickups.
BOSTON, MA
Person
Michelle Wu
CBS Boston

Newly Elected Boston City Councilor Kendra Hicks Tests Positive For COVID

BOSTON (CBS) — Kendra Hicks, who was elected to the Boston City Council from District 6 on Tuesday, has announced a positive COVID test. Hicks, who will represent Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, said she is fully vaccinated. She said she believes she was exposed to the virus from a visiting family member at her home, and not on the campaign trail. Hicks said she and her team took COVID tests on Monday and all tested negative. She added that she wore a mask both indoors and outdoors throughout Election Day. 3. I wore a mask indoors and outdoors on election day because I was going to be around so many people! 4. As of yesterday, our entire campaign team has tested negative for covid-19, so has my son and my body person. — Kendra Hicks (@hicks4district6) November 6, 2021 “I want folks to be safe and healthy so it’s important to give you the information I have in case we were in close proximity to each other, even with masks on!” Hicks tweeted. “If you don’t feel well, go get tested.” Massachusetts reported nearly 1,600 new COVID cases on Friday.
BOSTON, MA
Bay News 9

Artist commemorates historic mayoral race in St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg celebrated history being made Tuesday night. Jabari Reed-Diop, 22, had already captured this historic election in art commissioned by the Welch Campaign. “[Ken Welch] gave me so much freedom on the project. It was so natural,” Jabari said. "It went by so easy.”. Jabari...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Boston Herald

Boston mayoral race: Voters cast their ballots in historic election, share who they voted for and the issues most important to them

Residents across the city descended upon voting booths on Tuesday, as they cast their ballots in the historic election between Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George. Voters had plenty to tell the Herald about the race and key issues in Boston, whether it was about funding the police, rent control, the school system and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.
BOSTON, MA
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wgbh.org

Madame Mayor: With An Emphatic Win, Michelle Wu Remakes Boston Politics

Adam Reilly And Peter Kadzis On Morning Edition | November 3, 2021. Boston City Councilor Michelle Wu made political history three times over on Tuesday when she became the first woman, the first person of color, and the first Asian American to be elected mayor of the city. Wu roundly...
BOSTON, MA
cbslocal.com

Shift In Demographics Could Impact Boston Mayoral Race

BOSTON (CBS) – With two female candidates of color facing off for the mayor of Boston, political experts say the dynamics that normally define Boston elections may shift. “We are now a majority, minority city. What’s changed even more potentially is who turns out,” said Erin O’Brien, Associate Professor of Political Science at UMass Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Herald

Michelle Wu wins Boston mayoral race over Annissa Essaibi-George

Michelle Wu has declared victory in the Boston mayoral race, ushering in a historic first for the city as the first female chief executive elected. “Thank you for placing your trust in me to serve as the next mayor of Boston,” a jubilant Wu told cheering supporters inside the Cyclorama in the South End. “Let’s dig in.”
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

‘How mothers get it done’: Annissa Essaibi George congratulates Wu after conceding in Boston mayoral race

BOSTON (WHDH) - City Councilor Annissa Essaibi George conceded victory to Michelle Wu in front of a crowd of her supporters Tuesday night. “I want to offer a great big congratulations to Michelle Wu,” she said. “She is the first woman, the first person of color and as an Asian American, the first to be elected mayor of Boston. I know this is no small feat. You know this is no small feat. I want her to show the city how mothers get it done.”
BOSTON, MA
