Two women changing the face of Boston politics in historic mayoral race

BOSTON (CBS) — Kendra Hicks, who was elected to the Boston City Council from District 6 on Tuesday, has announced a positive COVID test. Hicks, who will represent Jamaica Plain and West Roxbury, said she is fully vaccinated. She said she believes she was exposed to the virus from a visiting family member at her home, and not on the campaign trail. Hicks said she and her team took COVID tests on Monday and all tested negative. She added that she wore a mask both indoors and outdoors throughout Election Day. 3. I wore a mask indoors and outdoors on election day because I was going to be around so many people! 4. As of yesterday, our entire campaign team has tested negative for covid-19, so has my son and my body person. — Kendra Hicks (@hicks4district6) November 6, 2021 “I want folks to be safe and healthy so it’s important to give you the information I have in case we were in close proximity to each other, even with masks on!” Hicks tweeted. “If you don’t feel well, go get tested.” Massachusetts reported nearly 1,600 new COVID cases on Friday.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO