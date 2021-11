We are very excited to let you know that WPScan will be joining Automattic!. WPScan has been working on improving the WordPress security ecosystem for over 10 years. During that time we released our wildly popular WordPress security scanner. We then developed and released the WordPress vulnerability database, where we triage and record hundreds of WordPress related vulnerabilities each month. Working closely with security researchers, plugin authors, and the WordPress plugins team to help keep WordPress users secure. And more recently, we released our own WordPress security plugin.

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO