The decision came late on Monday evening at an unassuming hotel in Lincolnshire.As world leaders gathered 300 miles away in Glasgow to talk fine words about global warming, it was perhaps here at the rather less glamorous Brackenborough Hotel near the market town of Louth that a real, quantifiable victory was happening in the battle against climate change.For villagers were celebrating after fighting off an energy company’s bid to drill for oil in the world-famous Wolds.Quietly and without fanfare, their 18-month David-versus-Goliath struggle came to a climax at the venue when a planning application to extract some 2.4 million barrels...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 2 DAYS AGO