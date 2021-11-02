CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unsafe driving habits are decreasing, but there’s more work to do

By Jason Unrau
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety has found that...

Beach Radio

AAA finds speeding, handheld cellphone use top unsafe driving behaviors

As fatalities on our nation's roadways continue to rise at a disturbing rate, a new AAA survey finds there's actually been a decline in unsafe driving behaviors. Drivers self-reported engaging less frequently in unsafe behaviors like red-light running, driving while impaired and drowsy driving, according to the annual survey by the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety.
Henry County Daily Herald

AAA: Don't fall into risky driving habits with the end of daylight saving time

ATLANTA — AAA-The Auto Club group advises drivers to be aware of risky driving habits with the end of daylight saving time. Georgians will gain an hour of sleep but will face additional risks to their morning and evening commutes thanks to earlier sunrises and sunsets, which could cause a disruption to sleep cycles. AAA warns these combined factors can greatly increase risks for car crashes in the coming weeks.
WFAE

Why anxiety may be driving your bad habits

Editor's note: This conversation originally aired April 8, 2021. Many of us have developed some troubling habits during the pandemic, like stress eating, procrastination or endless doom scrolling on social media. Perhaps you’re even drinking more. Don’t chalk it up to boredom. All these habits could be masking underlying anxiety...
CBS Philly

252 Violations Recorded During Operation Safe Stop Initiative Aimed At Enforcing Safe Driving Around School Buses

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania leaders are calling attention to an ongoing issue that can put childrens’ lives on the line — safe driving around school buses. PennDOT, state police and education leaders wrapped up their Operation Safe Stop initiative on Monday afternoon. In just one day and with limited districts participating, they had 252 violations of the school bus stopping law. Leaders say the actual daily number is likely even higher than that. “The tragic fact is that too often drivers ignore the warning light on school buses and try to pass them putting our children in jeopardy and this is just not acceptable,” PennDOT official Kurt Myers said. State leaders ask everyone to pay extra attention at school bus stops and in school zones.
92.7 WOBM

AAA finds speeding, handheld cellphone use top unsafe driving behaviors

New Jersey 101.5

