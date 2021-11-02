Unsafe driving habits are decreasing, but there’s more work to do

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pennsylvania leaders are calling attention to an ongoing issue that can put childrens’ lives on the line — safe driving around school buses. PennDOT, state police and education leaders wrapped up their Operation Safe Stop initiative on Monday afternoon. In just one day and with limited districts participating, they had 252 violations of the school bus stopping law. Leaders say the actual daily number is likely even higher than that. “The tragic fact is that too often drivers ignore the warning light on school buses and try to pass them putting our children in jeopardy and this is just not acceptable,” PennDOT official Kurt Myers said. State leaders ask everyone to pay extra attention at school bus stops and in school zones.

TRAFFIC ・ 5 HOURS AGO