CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Non-Invasive Eye Brightening Drops

By Grace Mahas
TrendHunter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUpneeq® Eye Drops are doctor-prescribed eye drops to be administered directly into the eye to elevate the upper eyelid. The unique solution contracts the muscle which elevates your top eyelid into a position that looks more alert and awake. These...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

Related
Byrdie

Systane Lubricant Eye Gel Drops Made Me Forget What Dry Eyes Are

We purchased Systane Lubricant Eye Gel Drops so our writer could put it to the test. Keep reading for our full product review. No one likes to feel the symptoms of dry eyes coming on, as they can be very uncomfortable. From stinging, burning, to itching, and more, dry eyes can really put a damper on your day, especially if you’re staring at a computer screen, or are outside during a change of season in the spring. While several different factors can bring on the symptoms of dry eyes, you don’t have to suffer with them without any reprieve.
SKIN CARE
metrofamilymagazine.com

The Face of Cosmetic Surgery & Non-invasive Procedures – Cosmetic Surgical Arts & Rejuvenation of Oklahoma

“Even though I am a surgeon, I am a strong proponent of non-invasive facial rejuvenation.” Michell Cohn, D.O. Michell Cohn, D.O., owner of Cosmetic Surgical Arts & Rejuvenation of Oklahoma, has been helping women with their surgical and noninvasive cosmetic procedures for the last 17 years. She and her staff recognize that exploring the possibilities of cosmetic changes can be intimidating and confusing. They work hard to make sure patients are put at ease to thoroughly discuss any and all concerns.
OKLAHOMA STATE
WAVY News 10

Non-Invasive Laser Contouring

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY)- If diet and exercise aren’t working on those stubborn areas, you might want to think about fighting fat with technology. The owner of Aculaser, Aimee Lefevre-Brewer, joined us to tell us about non-invasive laser body contouring. To find out more information, give Aimee and her team a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
stgeorgeutah.com

Take care of cataracts with minimally invasive surgery at Richens Eye Center

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Cataracts are a leading cause of vision loss in adults age 55 and up. By the age of 65, about half of adults have a cataract, and by age 75, almost everyone has some form of cataract. Fortunately, advanced cataract surgery and intraocular lens implants allow many to have their sight fully restored.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Drops
papercitymag.com

New Beauty Clinic Brings Non-Invasive Treatments to Rice Village — SkinSpirit Keeps Things Fresh

After the successful opening of skincare and body treatment clinics in Austin and Plano, SkinSpirit has arrived in Houston, bringing with it 18 years of experience in the world of medical aesthetics. Founded in Palo Alto, California, in 2003, the med spa company boasts 19 locations spread across California, New York, Seattle and now in Houston’s Rice Village.
PLANO, TX
Santa Clarita Radio

Shoulder Pain Relief Non-Invasive Procedure

After spending a year with shoulder pain that felt like a knife in my back… Flying around the country looking for a fix instead of a cover up, I discovered a few hidden noninvasive treatment gems that gave me my life back. Now twenty years later, I have no shoulder pain, never needed cortisone shots, PRP, stem cell injections, shoulder or neck surgery, and don’t even take aspirin.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
TheConversationCanada

Studying the complex genetics behind hair colour reveals how melanin affects us

One of the traits that we usually use to physically describe people is their hair colour. Hair is a useful descriptor because it varies so much among us. Melanin is the molecule responsible for the many different hair colour tones. It’s also responsible for the colour of our skin and eyes. We inherit these traits from our parents in a complex way. Understanding how our genetic information can produce different hair colour tones can be as difficult as untangling long hair after not brushing it for several days. Even though some genes are known to determine hair colour variation, recent studies based...
HAIR CARE
WWD

The 12 Best Razors for Women That Leave Your Skin Velvety-Soft

Click here to read the full article. When you want velvety-smooth skin in an instant, shaving is usually your best option for easy, salon-free hair removal. But let’s be honest: Shaving can be a stressful experience, thanks in part to the constant concern that you might end up with a few nicks and cuts along the way. And when you’ve got somewhere to be in a few minutes (hello, last-minute date night), there’s no time to waste worrying about shaving-induced gashes on your legs and other super sensitive areas. The key to ensuring a close, long-lasting shave? Finding the right razor that’s...
SKIN CARE
EatThis

If You Spot This in Your Mouth, You're at Risk for Heart Attack, Says Study

There are many risk factors for heart attacks—age, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and genetics included—per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, there are also less obvious conditions that can determine your likelihood of experiencing a major cardiovascular event. According to one study, there is even a dental condition that can even come into play. Read on to find out what it is.—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
theeverygirl.com

Dermatologists Swear By This Drugstore Skincare Brand—Here’s Our Review of Every Product

I vividly remember one night in middle school furiously researching drugstore skincare products the day before my mom was set to take me to the grocery store with her and would let me pick out a cleanser to address the few pimples I was starting to get on my chin. I stayed up until the wee hours of the night watching skincare routine videos on YouTube, making a long list of all the products I wanted. Among this list was St. Ives Apricot Scrub, Clean & Clear spot treatment, Neutrogena cleanser, and of course, the CeraVe moisturizer.
SKIN CARE
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Vaccinated patients are dying of Covid due to waning immunity, says Dr Susan Hopkins

Double-jabbed vulnerable and elderly people are dying from Covid-19 due to the efficacy of the vaccine waning, a senior adviser has said.The effects of coronavirus vaccines are known to wane some five or six months after the second dose, as discovered in multiple studies during the pandemic.It comes as the government launches a campaign to encourage take-up of booster jabs this autumn.While most of those dying with Covid-19 are unvaccinated, reports last week said Number 10 was concerned about hospital admissions and deaths among double-vaccinated people rising due to waning immunity.Dr Susan Hopkins, chief medical adviser at the UK...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cancernetwork.com

Andrew Cook, MD, Discussed Outcomes with Gabapentin vs Opioids to Prevent Treatment-Related Pain in Oropharyngeal Cancer

CancerNetwork® sat down with Andrew Cook, MD, at the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology to discuss outcomes with gabapentin compared with opioids for increasing quality of life and decreasing treatment-related pain in oropharyngeal cancer. At the 2021 American Society for Radiation Oncology, CancerNetwork® spoke with Andrew Cook, MD, a...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Notice This When You Cough, It May Be a Sign of Heart Failure

You may know that a sudden heart attack can deal major damage to your health, but you might not be aware of the dangers of a slower-developing risk: that of congestive heart failure. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 6.2 million Americans are currently living with the condition, which develops when your heart can't pump blood efficiently enough to meet your body's needs.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
doppleronline.ca

COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for hospital visitors effective Nov. 22

Muskoka Algonquin Healthcare (MAHC) announced this week that starting November 22, 2021 it will require all visitors to provide proof of full vaccination against COVID-19. Patients are not required to show proof of vaccination to receive care. The provincial government has not mandated COVID-19 vaccines for health care workers, although...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy