Amazon disables wealth transfers in ‘New World’ due to gold dupe exploit

Just like in real life, Amazon has disabled wealth transfers in New World, its fresh-faced MMO. Guild treasuries, player-to-player transfers, trading posts and sending currencies have all been turned off in a bid to fight a gold duplication exploit.

These systems will be disabled until Amazon figures out how to stop the exploit. Until then, there will be serious consequences for anyone caught using the gold duplication exploit to get ahead. Watch out, Bezos.

“Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against,” according to Amazon.

If you’re wondering what the fuss is about, MMOs are underpinned by a virtual economy and exploits such as this can ruin the experience for legitimate players.

It’s normal for a new MMO to have teething issues such as this. Hell, Final Fantasy 14 was a big mess at launch, but now it’s considered one of the best games ever made by many. No doubt Amazon will get a handle on the issues plaguing New World as well.

While you wait for that to happen, do stay away from any exploits that do pop up. You’ll likely end up getting your account banned if you don’t, and that means you’ll have to spend real money on another copy.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.