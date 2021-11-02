CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Amazon disables wealth transfers in ‘New World’ due to gold dupe exploit

By Kirk McKeand (GLHF)
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29fsAA_0ck2KsaS00

Just like in real life, Amazon has disabled wealth transfers in New World, its fresh-faced MMO. Guild treasuries, player-to-player transfers, trading posts and sending currencies have all been turned off in a bid to fight a gold duplication exploit.

These systems will be disabled until Amazon figures out how to stop the exploit. Until then, there will be serious consequences for anyone caught using the gold duplication exploit to get ahead. Watch out, Bezos.

“Any player that has engaged in the use of this exploit will be actioned against,” according to Amazon.

If you’re wondering what the fuss is about, MMOs are underpinned by a virtual economy and exploits such as this can ruin the experience for legitimate players.

It’s normal for a new MMO to have teething issues such as this. Hell, Final Fantasy 14 was a big mess at launch, but now it’s considered one of the best games ever made by many. No doubt Amazon will get a handle on the issues plaguing New World as well.

While you wait for that to happen, do stay away from any exploits that do pop up. You’ll likely end up getting your account banned if you don’t, and that means you’ll have to spend real money on another copy.

Written by Kirk McKeand on behalf of GLHF.

Comments / 0

Related
Gamespot

New World Server Merges Are "On The Horizon", Amazon Says

Following a period of free server transfers, Amazon Game Studios says server merges will be coming to New World in the future. The news comes via a reply from Amazon Games developer Kay in response to a topic on the game's official forums on the subject of low population servers and the need for server merges. As the user who started the topic points out, much of New World's endgame content relies on other players, whether it's for the faction vs. faction Wars, the Outpost Rush battleground, or elite farming runs. That makes it extremely challenging for players on very low population servers to actually, well, play the game.
VIDEO GAMES
mmobomb.com

New World Blog Updates Players On Character Transfers, Economy, And More

If you want to know what the latest deal with Amazon’s New World is, it’s definitely a good idea to hit up the dev blog on the game’s forums. Recently, one of the game’s community managers dropped a bit of a round-up of where everything stands with the game. Some of it we all definitely already know – such as them adding a Full Server status to the game to keep players from further congesting servers - or the latest status on character transfers. That’s up, by the way.
VIDEO GAMES
dbltap.com

Amazon to Take 'Remediation Steps' Against New World Coin Dupers

Amazon Games says it will take "remediation steps" against New World players who "egregiously exploited" the New World coin duplication bug. Amazon Games was forced to disable all forms of wealth transfer in New World recently after players discovered a way to duplicate coins and items using a bug, and the studio is now aiming to pay back players who tried to game the decision.
TECHNOLOGY
rockpapershotgun.com

New World's new patch targets gold sellers and item duping

A new update hit New World today, aimed partially at cracking down on gold sellers and exploits used to duplicate items and cash. Amazon say they've banned many players who were spamming chat advertising their illicit services. They also blasted a blog post talking about many of the issues concerning players, explaining things, detailing plans for fixes, and other welcome news.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bezos
Polygon

Amazon to punish New World dupers, add fixes to endgame content

New World is a lush fantasy MMO, but many players are ignoring the game’s actual objectives in lieu of chasing down (or being badly affected by) exploits, bugs, and gold duping. On Wednesday, developer Amazon Games posted an in-depth explanation on the game’s official forums going over many of the main problems and explaining the next steps.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

New World patch 1.0.5 brings changes to combat coin selling, exploits, and bug fixes

The New World team shared the latest patch notes rolling out later today, focusing on fixing known exploits, bugs, and mitigating the coin selling issue plaguing the game. According to the team’s investigations, many of the coin sellers in New World have been creating new characters and transferring their gold to other accounts. Update 1.0.5 will implement new measures to counter this.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New World#Virtual Economy#Mmo#Final Fantasy 14#Glhf
NME

‘New World’ patch notes take aim at annoying gold sellers

Patch notes for New World update 1.0.5 have been released, with the MMO’s next update taking aim at players who spam the chat to sell gold. Update 1.0.5 will launch later today (November 4), and the latest New World patch notes explain what will be changed when it goes live.
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

New World’s patch this week tackles gold spammers, exploits, and respec costs

New World’s servers are going down this morning for what will hopefully be only a three-hour maintenance window and patch process. So let’s kick off the patch with some fabulous news: Amazon’s taking steps to restrict the damn gold spammers – mostly the typical restrictions MMORPGs place on young accounts for this very reason.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

Amazon shuts down New World's 'economy controls' to prevent a gold duplication glitch

In a nutshell: Amazon's first attempt at an MMO game, New World, has been plagued with tons of strange bugs. The latest involves the chat system that allows a variety of exploits using "packet manipulation." By sending HTML messages to other players by whisper or direct message, trolls can cause display issues or game crashes. Another exploit generates infinite amounts of gold.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
Polygon

Players are gleefully breaking New World with gold duping, chat exploits

At first glance, New World appears to be a standard MMO experience, with crafting, combat, and monstrous critters to slay. But there’s a hidden underbelly to the game that players are using to get all manner of unscrupulous advantages. While New World has lots of in-game PvP opportunities for players to contest regions or duke it out with each other, it’s also proving to have lots of in-game opportunities to blindside opponents or gain advantages by exploiting the game’s many, many bugs. And some of developer Amazon’s fixes and patches have also resulted in additional player issues.
VIDEO GAMES
dexerto.com

New World reinstates the Trading Post following gold exploit fix

After a long couple of days without it, New World devs have finally reinstated the Trading Post, claiming the gold duplication exploit is fixed. New World, despite its impressive player count and being developed by Amazon Games, has had a laundry list of issues since its release. Starting with server...
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Things Are Looking Really Bad For Amazon's New World

If it's not one thing plaguing an Amazon game, it's another. Amazon Game's "New World" has already dodged some issues in the weeks since its full release. The game had a rocky start, with major server issues causing headaches for fans, but now players are wondering if the game can be saved at all. The "New World" economy is in dire straits, and no one, not even Amazon, knows how to fix it.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

New World disables all trading to prevent dupe glitching

AGS had already dealt with a duplication glitch in New World but exploiters found another way to do it, which has been a hot topic over the weekend. Considering the workweek would resume on Monday, pretty much everyone expected the devs would respond to the issue on November 1, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
altchar.com

It looks like New World exploiters are getting banned already

People ruining the fun for everyone else is not exactly news in any type of entertainment but the effects such individuals had in New World were felt from day one. As such, this was the primary problem the players kept reporting to the devs even though the game still has a bunch of bugs going around.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

New World's Gold Duplication Glitch Spawned Drastic Restrictions on Servers

Gold duplication glitch in New World turned out to be such a big problem that the devs were forced to temporarily limit the functions of the virtual economy. Unfortunately, the changes caused the creation of another quick income exploit. New World's virtual economy is plagued by constant crises. Not long...
VIDEO GAMES
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

43K+
Followers
88K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy