Commonly referred to by Minnesota Vikings fans as the “Sack Daddy,” Everson Griffen was the energy source of the Minnesota defense for nearly a decade before a brief departure last year. Mental health issues moved the emphasis away from Griffen’s on-the-field play near the end of his initial tenure and turned it towards his personal life. Griffen then had mild success with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys last season, but he was hardly the same player he was in Minnesota.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO