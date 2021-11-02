CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA Compression: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 6 days ago

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported earnings...

Cheddar News

AMC Expected to See 500 Percent Revenue Jump in Q3 Earnings Report

Christine Short, VP of research at corporate event data firm Wall Street Horizon, joined Cheddar to discuss AMC's upcoming Q3 earnings report. Short said that she expects the movie theater chain to see another quarter of growth with a 500 percent increase in revenue as people continue to return to theaters. She also noted AMC is expected to show a strong Q4 with a return to the $1 billion mark for the first time since before the pandemic and discussed its plans for diversifying revenue streams with retail popcorn sales and accepting bitcoin payments.
MarketWatch

Purple Innovation stock sinks after double downgrade at BofA a day before earnings

Shares of Purple Innovation Inc. tumbled to a 14-month low before paring some losses, after BofA Securities analyst swung to bearish from bullish on the mattress maker a day before earnings, citing "weak" online trends and a new "big" competitive threat. The stock fell as much as 7.9% to an intraday low of $17.95, the lowest price seen since Sept. 8, 2020, before bouncing to be down just 2.1% in morning trading. BofA analyst Chris Nagle double downgraded the stock to sell from buy, more than halved his stock price target to $16 from $36. "Our more cautious view...
MarketWatch

Dow jumps 64 points on gains for Caterpillar, American Express shares

Shares of Caterpillar and American Express are seeing positive growth Monday morning, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into positive territory. Shares of Caterpillar (CAT) and American Express (AXP) are contributing to the index's intraday rally, as the Dow (DJIA) is trading 64 points, or 0.2%, higher. Caterpillar's shares have climbed $7.39 (3.6%) while those of American Express are up $3.24 (1.8%), combining for an approximately 70-point bump for the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the gain include Goldman Sachs (GS) Dow Inc. (DOW) and Visa (V) A $1 move in any of the Dow's 30 components equates to a 6.59-point swing.
MarketWatch

Pioneer Power stock rockets on massive volume after introducing mobile EV charging products

Shares of Pioneer Power Solutions Inc. rocketed 82.5% on massive volume in midday trading Monday, enough to make them the biggest gainers on major U.S. exchanges, after the maker of on-site power generation equipment announced the launch of its E-Boost portfolio of mobile electric-vehicle charging products. Volume spiked to 155.2 million shares, compared with the full-day average over the past 30 days of about 146,230 shares, and making the stock the most actively traded on the Nasdaq. The company said it did not comment on stock action. The E-Boost portfolio includes a truck-mounted product, providing truck and car owners with dispatchable charging services; a trailer-mounted product for higher capacity EV charging, which also provides options for towing; and stationary EV charging products that can be moved if needed, and can provide high-speed DC fast charging to two vehicles. "We are anticipating the rapidly growing demand for high-capacity mobile charging that will be required to support the wide range of EV and mobile power use cases with E-Boost products," said Chief Executive Nathan Mazurek. The stock has soared 53.2% year to date, while the Russell 2000 of small-capitalization stocks has rallied 24.1% and the S&P 500 has gained 25.1%.
MarketWatch

Bank of America Corp. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Bank of America Corp. (BAC) inched 0.79% higher to $47.34 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 0.09% to 4,701.70 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a two-day losing streak. Bank of America Corp. closed $1.35 short of its 52-week high ($48.69), which the company achieved on November 3rd.
MarketWatch

Meta Platforms Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (FB) slid 0.74% to $338.62 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's fall snapped a three-day winning streak. Meta Platforms Inc. closed $45.71 below its 52-week high ($384.33), which the company reached on September 1st.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Monday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 4.84% to $1,162.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $80.55 below its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company achieved on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) advanced 3.24% to $244.68 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around positive trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.07% to 15,982.36 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.29% to 36,432.22. The stock's rise snapped a three-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $252.81 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
Reuters

AMC beats revenue estimates as theaters reopen

Nov 8 (Reuters) - AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC.N) on Monday beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue, as movie buffs returned to theaters for new releases such as "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" and "Black Widow". Rising COVID-19 vaccinations and easing curbs are enticing consumers back...
