Airfare of the Day [Business Class] ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS Singapore to New York from $2,592

Thousands will jet across the Atlantic on Monday for long-awaited reunions as the United States lift a Covid travel ban that has been in place for more than one and a half years.The US is bracing for a surge in arrivals as much of the world’s population will be allowed to come to the country for the first time since March 2020.Rival airlines British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will operate a synchronised departure from Heathrow to celebrate the end of the travel ban, with their aircraft taking off from parallel runways at 8.30amto fly to New York. Flight schedules have...

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO