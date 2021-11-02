CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retired Texas Judge Says Death Row Inmate Rodney Reed Should Not Get A New Trial

CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 6 days ago
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – He was appointed to reexamine a murder case, now a retired Texas judge has recommended no new trial for death row inmate Rodney Reed.

Supporters of the convict include some lawmakers and celebrities who point to evidence they say raises serious doubts about his guilt.

Reed was condemned for the 1996 killing of 19-year-old Stacey Stites.

Prosecutors say Reed raped and strangled Stites as she went to work in the rural community of Bastrop. Reed says he’s innocent.

The 53-year-old alleges that Stites’ fiancé, former police officer Jimmy Fennell, killed her because she was having an affair with Reed. Fennell has denied killing Stites.

Retired state District Judge J.D. Langley ruled Sunday that Reed “has not proven by clear and convincing evidence that he is actually innocent.”

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

xFED
6d ago

Retired judge ( Why is he even the decision maker) says he hasn't provided enough evidence to prove himself innocent. Since when is a man guilty until proven innocent? Instead of a man is innocent until proven guilty. How about police taking a second look at one of their own Jimmy?

Nicole
6d ago

Even some judges be prejudice after taken an oath and yall are so right you retired so you shouldn't be saying anything it appears you are trying to protect the actual killer who couldn't accept the fact of his girlfriend choosing a black man makes you wonder would he have accepted it if the man was white or set him up as well

Howard Eugene
6d ago

Yeah new trial..Something ain't right and the judge got me believing he's in a negative contract with the officer..He is retired..

