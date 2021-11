Get a shot of weekend inspiration with the best in life, arts and culture. Delivered every Saturday morning. For French chef Hélène Darroze, 2021 started with a bang. Well, two bangs, actually. In January, her Paris flagship, Marsan, was awarded its second Michelin star. A week later, her restaurant at The Connaught in London picked up its third. “[Getting] the third star was the most emotional moment of my professional life,” Darroze says. “I couldn’t speak. I was shaking. It was a big happiness. But it was frustrating because I wasn’t with my team. I was in Paris. And it was difficult to have the star and not be able to cook.”

RESTAURANTS ・ 14 DAYS AGO