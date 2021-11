(CBS4)- An active duty soldier from Fort Carson will represent Colorado on the national stage of the Miss America Pageant December 12th through the 16th. Maura Spence Carroll was crowned Miss Colorado this summer. She says being in the military has a lot more in common with the Miss America organization than most people realize. (credit: Maura Spence Carroll) “The Miss America organization is built not only on scholarships for young women, but also on service to our community,” says Spence Carroll. “We see the same thing in the military. As someone who was raised by a grandfather who was in the...

FORT CARSON, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO