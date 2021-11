Zillow’s home-buying experiment is done. Not sort of maybe kinda done like the company announced last month — this time it’s over for real, and about 25 percent of Zillow’s employees will be losing their jobs because of its conclusion. The project’s cause of death is the very algorithms that Zillow built this entire house-flipping empire around, Bloomberg reports. It turns out letting an algorithm run your business is more trouble than it’s worth.

ECONOMY ・ 5 DAYS AGO