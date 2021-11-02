CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cop26: ‘One minute to midnight moment’ on climate crisis, says Johnson

By Ross Martin-Pavitt
The Independent
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoris Johnson told BBC that the planet is now at “one minute to midnight” ahead of the Cop26 climate summit in...

www.independent.co.uk

Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
BBC

COP26: Nicola Sturgeon says credible action needed on climate crisis

Nicola Sturgeon has called for "credible action, not face-saving slogans" to come from next week's COP26 summit in Glasgow. The talks have been billed as the "last best chance" to limit the rise in the earth's temperature to 1.5C. In a speech ahead of the conference, the first minister said...
ENVIRONMENT
NRDC

Will COP26 Move Us Closer to Solving the Climate Crisis?

Global leaders will meet in November to outline the plans of countries, cities, and industries to mitigate and adapt to climate change. The 26th edition of this annual meeting, officially known as the “Conference of the Parties” or COP, will take place in an atmosphere of justified global alarm. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently warned that changes triggered by runaway carbon emissions—including global sea level rise, increasing wildfires, and extreme heat—are already “irreversible for centuries to millennia.” Failure to act immediately will accelerate those dangers, which is why every fraction of degree is crucial when it comes to limiting global temperature rise and why reducing emissions from every major source matters.
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Cop26 is world’s moment of truth on climate change – Johnson

The two-week conference in Glasgow aims to drive action by securing emission reductions on a global scale. Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth”, Boris Johnson said as he urged leaders to use the Glasgow summit to bring about an end to climate change. With the United Nations summit...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Climate march in Edinburgh on day one of COP26

Extinction Rebellion activists have marched through Edinburgh in solidarity with protests taking place across the world during the COP26 climate summit. The demonstrators walked through the city to a rally at the Scottish Parliament at Holyrood. Among those who addressed the crowd was Monicah Kamandau, a climate activist from Kenya.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26 is ‘world’s moment of truth’ says Boris Johnson at G20 summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth” as he urged leaders not to let the opportunity to bring about an end to climate change “slip away”.Downing Street said the United Nations’ Cop26 summit starting on Sunday will be one of the biggest events the UK has ever hosted, with 25,000 delegates expected from 196 countries and the European Union.Ministers, climate negotiators, civil society and business leaders are set to take part in talks and debates over the course of the two-week conference.Mr Johnson, who is due to fly from the G20 in Rome...
U.K.
Birmingham Star

COP26: a four-minute guide by a climate scientist

COP26, which is taking place in Glasgow, is the latest in a series of meetings through which the world's governments attempt to deal with climate change. COP stands for "Conference of the Parties": these 197 parties are the United Nations member countries, plus a few small non-UN member countries and the European Union, all of whom support the Framework Convention on Climate Change. This was set up in 1992 to organise a global response to what most people then called the "greenhouse effect". It's COP26 simply because this is the 26th meeting.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

Boris Johnson on COP26 climate change Glasgow conference

The PM has said he is “very worried” about the upcoming COP26 climate conference, telling a group of children: "It’s going to be very, very tough.”. The children, aged between 8 and 12, were putting questions to Boris Johnson as part of a climate change news conference. He said, "it...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

PMQs: Miliband and Johnson on COP26 climate change action

Ed Miliband has said it is “easy to make promises” for 30 years’ time but harder to act now over cutting carbon emissions. The shadow business and energy secretary said the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was “about the emergency we face this decade” as he called for action from 2030, not 2050.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: Prince Charles says ‘war-like footing’ needed to tackle climate crisis

Prince Charles is to call for world powers to engage in a “war-like footing” to tackle the climate crisis, with a “military-style campaign” to cajole the private sector into making the changes needed to address urgent environmental issues.The Prince of Wales will open the Cop26 summit in Glasgow on Monday with a speech welcoming world leaders, just as he did in Paris in 2015 at Cop21.The 72-year-old royal, who will be accompanied by his wife Camilla, has spent decades campaigning for better protections for the planet.He is expected to stress the urgency of dealing with the climate crisis, saying:...
ENVIRONMENT
Shropshire Star

Cop26 success is a ‘question of will’, Boris Johnson says

The Prime Minister praised progress so far at the global climate conference but warned the future of the planet ‘still hangs in the balance’. Boris Johnson has said whether or not the Cop26 UN climate summit is successful is a “question of will”. The Prime Minister has said “we can...
WORLD
The Independent

Cop26 – latest news: Boris Johnson says climate crisis could collapse civilisation ‘like fall of Roman Empire’

PM Boris Johnson has issued an apocalyptic warning that civilisation could collapse “like the Roman Empire” unless runaway climate change is stopped.En route to the G20 summit in Rome, he said the world could “go backwards” and “go wrong at extraordinary speed” unless a deal to halt the climate emergency is agreed at the Cop26 conference.He added: “You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire.”Global leaders are set to meet from Monday in a bid to agree a plan to collectively reduce carbon emissions.Mr Johnson has previously voiced fears that the summit “might go wrong and...
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Monday briefing: ‘One minute to midnight’

Morning everyone. I’m Martin Farrer and these are the top stories today. Boris Johnson will warn today that the world is at “one minute to midnight” in terms of keeping warming below 1.5C as he prepares to host the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow. With the UN predicting a catastrophic rise of 2.7C on the current trajectory, almost 200 national representatives, including US president Joe Biden and India’s Narendra Modi, will gather in Scotland. But the summit is at serious risk of failure because countries are still not promising enough to restrict global temperature rises to below 1.5C, the prime minister has warned. Little was achieved in two days of preliminary talks at the G20 meeting in Rome, Johnson conceded, leaving the chances of success in Glasgow as “six out of 10”. Only 12 of the G20 countries have pledged to reach net zero emissions by or around 2050. Several key nations – China and Saudi Arabia – are only formally pledging to meet that goal by 2060. The commitments being made so far were a “drop in the rapidly warming ocean”, Johnson added.
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Boris Johnson cautiously optimistic on climate progress

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said there is "a long way to go" in the fight to curb climate change - but he is "cautiously optimistic". Speaking at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow, he said the doomsday clock "is still ticking", but "we've got a bomb disposal team on site".
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

The Latest: Climate protesters plan to march through Glasgow

The latest on the U.N. climate summit COP26 in Glasgow:GLASGOW, Scotland — Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists demanding faster action to curb global warming.Despite a little drizzle and strong winds, tens of thousands of people were expected to join a rally through the Scottish city where this year’s U.N. climate talks are being held.Inside the conference venue, negotiators knuckled down for a seventh day of talks to finish draft agreements that can be passed to ministers for political approval next week.Among the issues being haggled over at the talks by almost 200 countries are a fresh commitment to the goal of capping global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius, getting countries to review their efforts more frequently, and financial support for poor nations.___Follow AP's climate coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/climate Read More Ice on the edge of survival: Warming is changing the ArcticAP Week in Pictures: GlobalBiden's bet that economy would boost Democrats falls flat
PROTESTS

