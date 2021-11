This could be the final game of the 2021 Major League Baseball season. This year gave us fans back in stadiums and a 162 game regular season again after a 2020 year from hell on all fronts. It also gave us what may be the final year of baseball as we have come to know it, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement sunsets and the league and players association will be tasked with sort out a new future for the sport.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO