CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Constitutional Amendment Election Day

easttexasradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is Election Day in Texas. Polls will be open from 7:00 am...

easttexasradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
KREX

Denver judge amends ballot measure days before election

DENVER (AP) — A Denver ballot initiative that would have allowed residents to sue the city for a slow response to homeless encampment clean-ups has been amended in a court ruling just days before voters head to the polls and thousands have already cast their mail ballots. The proposed measure originally allowed citizens to sue […]
DENVER, CO
Tyler Morning Telegraph

Election Day: Everything you need to know about the amendments

It's Election Day. Today we will have the opportunity to vote on eight constitutional amendments. These proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution were passed as bills in this years legislative session. A majority of Texas voters must pass these amendments in this election in order for them to be added to the Constitution.
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
easttexasradio.com

What You Are Voting On Today

All Texans who head to the polls will vote for or against eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution. In order to make changes to the Texas Constitution, a two-thirds supermajority is required in the House and Senate — and then voters in the state — need to approve the proposals.
ELECTIONS
KSST Radio

Early Voting Concludes Oct. 29 In Constitutional Amendments, North Hopkins ISD, Cumby City Council Elections

Early voting got off to a slow start last Monday and continued voter turn out has continued to be low in the Nov. 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment, North Hopkins ISD trustees and Cumby City Council Elections. A total of 20 ballots were cast by Hopkins County voters during the first day of the early voting period. When the poll closed Tuesday, a total of 194 ballots had been cast; 39 more voters visited the polls through 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, for a total of 233 ballots cast as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, according to the voter totals posted by the election judge Wednesday evening. Low voter turnout is not uncommon for Constitutional Amendment Elections.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
kalb.com

Early voting wraps up for Nov. 13 election in Louisiana

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KALB) - Saturday was the last day in Louisiana for residents to cast their votes early for the November 13 election. If voters were unable to cast their ballots this past week, they will still be able to on election day. Below are all the early voting...
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constitutional Amendment#Election Day
Virginian-Pilot

Editorial: An election with confidence

Pat yourself on the back, Virginia. You deserve it. When so much of the political discourse is brimming with ugliness and rage — all of it seemingly designed to drive people away from the polls — Virginians turned out in record numbers to cast their ballots in this year’s election. Across the commonwealth on Tuesday, voters streamed to the polls. They poured into public libraries, school ...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
Business Insider

Top Democratic challenger to controversial Rep. Lauren Boebert ends campaign following Colorado redistricting

The top Democratic challenger to Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert suspended her campaign on Friday. Redistricting in Colorado altered her home district, putting candidate Kerry Donovan outside of Colorado's 3rd Congressional District. Boebert, known for her pro-guns stances, was elected for her first term in 2020. The top Democratic challenger...
COLORADO STATE
Fox News

Democratic governor turns on Biden vaccine mandate, not 'correct' or 'effective' solution

Democratic Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly came out against President Biden’s vaccine mandate as one that is not the "most effective" or "correct" for her state. "Yesterday, I reviewed the new vaccine mandate from the Biden Administration. While I appreciate the intention to keep people safe, a goal I share, I don’t believe this directive is the correct, or the most effective, solution for Kansas," she said in a statement released Friday.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
New Jersey Monitor

N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters

Nearly a week after Election Day, New Jersey Democrats are at odds over what the results mean. Should the loss of seats in the Legislature for the second cycle in a row spur some soul searching about the party’s direction? Or should Democrats celebrate a gubernatorial victory despite GOP victories in other parts of the […] The post N.J. Democrats clash over message sent by voters appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Rep. Ilhan Omar only House member in Minnesota delegation to break party ranks on bipartisan infrastructure bill

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar voted against a roughly $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill Friday, after tensions among Democrats continued around the party's efforts on a separate $1.85 trillion spending plan. Despite the defections of Omar and the other five progressive Democrats called "The Squad," the bipartisan infrastructure package passed...
MINNESOTA STATE
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy