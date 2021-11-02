Constitutional Amendment#Election Day

Early voting got off to a slow start last Monday and continued voter turn out has continued to be low in the Nov. 2, 2021 Constitutional Amendment, North Hopkins ISD trustees and Cumby City Council Elections. A total of 20 ballots were cast by Hopkins County voters during the first day of the early voting period. When the poll closed Tuesday, a total of 194 ballots had been cast; 39 more voters visited the polls through 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, for a total of 233 ballots cast as of 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, according to the voter totals posted by the election judge Wednesday evening. Low voter turnout is not uncommon for Constitutional Amendment Elections.

HOPKINS COUNTY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO