Wilson, OK

Wilson Oklahoma Officers Charged With Murder

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey selected a jury to hear the trial of two Wilson, Oklahoma Police Officers accused...

CH 01
6d ago

50 times? Yeah, they should get life in prison for excessive force and abuse of authority. Those types shouldn't be in that line of work.

war thunder
6d ago

Sadly I know many many more abusive and toxic officers go unfettered and unchecked , need more state over sight imo and I'm prior LEO.

Wes Savage
6d ago

what they haven't said in this report is that the tasing didn't kill the man the actual medical examination report shows he was strangled to death . which the third officer did and wasn't even brought up on charges but was forced to resign from sheriffs office

