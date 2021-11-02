Wilson Oklahoma Officers Charged With Murder
They selected a jury to hear the trial of two Wilson, Oklahoma Police Officers accused...easttexasradio.com
They selected a jury to hear the trial of two Wilson, Oklahoma Police Officers accused...easttexasradio.com
50 times? Yeah, they should get life in prison for excessive force and abuse of authority. Those types shouldn't be in that line of work.
Sadly I know many many more abusive and toxic officers go unfettered and unchecked , need more state over sight imo and I'm prior LEO.
what they haven't said in this report is that the tasing didn't kill the man the actual medical examination report shows he was strangled to death . which the third officer did and wasn't even brought up on charges but was forced to resign from sheriffs office
Comments / 13