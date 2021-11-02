CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Nebraska Cattle Group Pleased House Ag Panel Looking At Supply Chain Issue

wnax.com
 6 days ago

Wednesday the House Agriculture Committee is set to hold a hearing on supply chain issues. That problem is hitting cattle producers in Nebraska and around the nation as well as...

wnax.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Biden Administration Weighing the Shutting Down of a Michigan Oil Pipeline as Winter Nears

The Biden administration is contemplating on shutting down a Michigan pipeline, a move that opponents fervently critized. According to a recently published article in MSN News, the government has yet to make a decision on Line 5; authorities were collecting materials just to offer a complete picture of the issue. The Biden administration is also weighing in to shut down the pipeline.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRQE News 13

APS dealing with supply chain issues

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Supply chain disruptions are forcing New Mexico’s largest school district into finding creative ways to make sure students don’t go hungry. Albuquerque Public Schools says it’s dealing with rising food costs and a big backlog of products. “There’s a backlog of every kind of supply you can imagine. It’s food, it’s paper […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
wnax.com

Families Feeding Families Looks At Supply Chain Disruptions

Supply chain problems continue to disrupt agricultural production and make local food production more important than ever. That was the message at the Families Feeding Families event Saturday in Yankton, South Dakota. Yankton County farmer Brandon Van Osdel is president of the organization and says their goal is to provide an outlet for farmers and consumers to come together with a sense of community.
YANKTON, SD
wnax.com

Fertilizer Prices Skyrocket And Availability In Question

The perfect supply chain storm has disrupted the fertilizer market, creating a global shortage and pushing retail prices to near record highs this fall. The crisis was detailed during the House Ag Committee hearing last week on challenges to the food supply chain. Bob Larson, Marketing Manager with Nutrien Ag...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nebraska State
Idaho Capital Sun

Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans

Reducing the number of livestock will not be a priority for the Biden administration as it seeks to drastically cut methane emissions to stem climate change, according to U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack. Instead, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “climate smart” initiatives will focus on new types of animal feed and manure management. “There […] The post Vilsack: Biden administration is ‘protecting animal agriculture’ with methane reduction plans appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Ag Groups Pleased With Passage of Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

The U.S. House of Representatives did pass H.R. 3684, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA). It is a bipartisan infrastructure package focused on creating millions of American jobs, rebuilding our nation’s roads and bridges, and combatting the climate crisis. Many in agriculture were pleased with passage of the legislation...
CONGRESS & COURTS
wnax.com

Nebraska Wind And Solar Conference Opens Today In Lincoln

The two day conference for Nebraska Wind and Solar groups opens today in Lincoln. The Wind Conference started 14 years ago and this years, has added solar to its meeting. The Conference Chairman is Nebraska Farmers Union President John Hansen. He says they have a full agenda with 50 different speakers from around the country attending the in person gathering.
NEBRASKA STATE
okcfox.com

Supply chain issues cause problems for medical researchers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Ongoing supply chain issues caused by the pandemic are affecting medical researchers in need of essential equipment. It's only been a month into her new journey with the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation, but Audrey Cleuren has hit some bumps in the road. “You’re starting your own...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cattle#Nebraska Cattle Group#The Ag Committee
greenhousegrower.com

United Fresh and Produce Groups Issue Joint Statement on Supply Chain Disruptions

This week, the House Agriculture Committee held a hearing on the challenges facing the entire agricultural supply chain. As part of the hearing, a joint statement representing North American fresh produce organizations was submitted for the record. The statement urges immediate government action to address significant ongoing supply chain disruptions with impacts to food systems, economies, and ultimately individuals and families worldwide.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Montanan

Austin Knudsen challenges federal vaccine mandate for large employers

Attorney General Austin Knudsen, joined by 10 other states and three private employers, petitioned the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday to block the Biden administration’s newly released COVID-19 vaccine mandate for private employers with more than 100 employees. On Thursday, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration published new regulations mandating most employees at […] The post Austin Knudsen challenges federal vaccine mandate for large employers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
bizjournals

Morgan Auto Group CEO looks ahead as labor shortages, supply chain problems affect the industry

The CEO of Morgan Auto Group talked with the Business Journal about the acquisition and about shipping and inventory problems across the globe. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
ECONOMY
workboat.com

Ag groups submit supply chain comments to DOT

Last month, the Agricultural Transportation Working Group (ATWG) submitted comments to the Transportation Department describing the challenges facing the agricultural industry, the U.S. Deaprtment of Agriculture said. The letter also provided policy recommendations to mitigate ongoing supply chain issues, the USDA said today in its weekly Grain Transportation Report. The...
AGRICULTURE
Coeur d'Alene Press

CONSUMER GAL: Supply chain issues and new cars

Those in the market for a new car may have noticed there's a shortage. This is expected to continue for an extended period of time due to microchip shortages and other supply chain constraints. If you need a replacement vehicle, a used vehicle may be your only option, so here...
CARS
foodsafetynews.com

Review details traceability issues in supply chains

A review has found only a few examples of supply chains with full traceability. In a report, commissioned by Lloyd’s Register Foundation, RS Standards looked at the impact of traceability on the safety of food. The evidence that improved traceability leads to safer food systems is commonly accepted, said the authors.
INDUSTRY
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Supply chain issues hit trucking industry hard

DAYTON, Ohio — Trucks and truck drivers are the link in the supply chain where the rubber literally hits the road. So while the national supply chain is getting new attention as inflation looms and store shelves empty, advocates for trucking say inefficiencies in the way goods are delivered to homes and businesses have long plagued the system.
DAYTON, OH
wnax.com

Senators Introduce Covered Farm Vehicle Modernization Act Bill

A pair of Senators have introduced the Covered Farm Vehicle Modernization Act. South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association President Eric Jennings says this bill removes un-needed red tape that would require in some cases having a commercial drives license just to haul around a farm or back to town say during harvest. The bill lets people legally pull and haul a gooseneck trailer with their pickup truck without having to get a CDL.
CONGRESS & COURTS
newspressnow.com

Supply chain issues creeping into law enforcement

Local law enforcement agencies are taking proactive steps to make sure they avoid issues as supply chain concerns create an uncertain future for key items. “We’ve been told that ammo prices are going to increase 40% to 50%. So trying to be good with tax dollars, we are reaching out and we’re ordering two years’ worth of ammo ahead of that price increase,” Buchanan County Sheriff Bill Puett said.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
ksro.com

Supply Chain Issues Persist in California

Government actions to ease supply chain delays may not have much of an effect in California. Governor Newsom issued an executive order last month and President Biden has met with business and labor leaders about the delays at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. However, labor shortages among dock workers, truck drivers, and the high cost of shipping containers continue to plague parts of the economy. Easing some trucking regulations and opening up more public property for storage will offer some relief. But experts say there’s no easy solution to such a complex problem.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy