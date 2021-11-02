Nebraska Cattle Group Pleased House Ag Panel Looking At Supply Chain Issue

Government actions to ease supply chain delays may not have much of an effect in California. Governor Newsom issued an executive order last month and President Biden has met with business and labor leaders about the delays at ports in Los Angeles and Long Beach. However, labor shortages among dock workers, truck drivers, and the high cost of shipping containers continue to plague parts of the economy. Easing some trucking regulations and opening up more public property for storage will offer some relief. But experts say there’s no easy solution to such a complex problem.
