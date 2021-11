Nelson Paul Replogle, 59, of Knoxville TN pleaded guilty on Oct. 25 to one count of murder for hire in violation of Title 18, United States Code – Section 1959. Replogle pleaded guilty before Senior United States District Judge Leon Jordan of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Tennessee. Sentencing has been set for Feb. 22 at 10:15 a.m. in U.S. District Court at Knoxville TN.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 13 DAYS AGO