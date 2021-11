For the last several weeks, Morriss Elementary School students and parents have been fundraising for the local schools yearly fundraiser known widely as Tiger Tracks. During the campaign students were asked to seek sponsorships within family, friends and neighbors, to help collect donations to support the schools continuing education program for teachers, new technology for students, field trips, supply demands and so much more. Through the fundraising program the students and parents of Morriss Elementary School have raised over $117,000 in donations to help support the school this year.

TEXARKANA, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO