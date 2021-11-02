AJ’s Magic Camp returns to Gillette

A freight slowly puffing its way eastward as another train was pulling to a siding in the Rozet yards was the vehicle of death yesterday morning to L.D. Brennan, 61, section foreman, when he was crushed under its mighty wheels. Mr. Brennan, Charlie Day and A.R. Moon were standing at the side of the track waiting for the trains to pull by so they could resume their work on the tracks. The trio started up the track when Mr. Brennan, for some reason, tarried. Mr. Moon, according to his account of the accident later, looked around at about a distance of 6 feet and was horrified to see Mr. Brennan step in front of the train and the huge engine start its terrible journey over the body of the unfortunate man. He shouted, but for Mr. Brennan — if he heard the warning — it was too late. The engine and 32 cars passed over the body, which was severed at the waist.

