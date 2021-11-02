CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AJ’s Magic Camp returns to Gillette

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Area kids can get a chance to learn some magic this week at Cam-plex. At...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

cbs19.tv

Carmela's Magical Santa Land returns to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — Santa stole the show at Carmela's Magical Santa Land. Santa said, “It's just the kids. I mean, I'm Santa. The smiles- the look in their eye. It's beautiful.”. The fantasy land officially opens on Friday but Thursday night was reserved for something special, a designated time for...
LONGVIEW, TX
farmvilleherald.com

There’s magic in the woods

The desire to foresee the future, improve one’s strength against enemies, expel evil spirits that may have caused illness or other harm and to enhance ties to loved ones has probably been around since we humans have been here. The ancient Egyptians left hundreds of documents detailing magic spells and related practices.
ORACLE
newschannel6now.com

Christmas Magic returns for 40th year

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - After being canceled by COVID last November, the city is buzzing about Christmas Magic being back for its 40th year in the Falls. The Junior League of Wichita Falls is excited as the event’s host: over 100 vendors will be a part of the celebration at the MPEC, and they have been able to raise over $3 million in the last 40 years. The co-chair of Christmas Magic said the event exemplifies how now is truly is the time of giving.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
Times-Republican

‘Relax, it’s only magic’

The October sky hangs low as wind drags gray clouds toward the horizon. The last days of the month are fading away as Main Street Road curves east towards the edge of town. A right hand turn brings the car onto gravel. Passing cattle wander through a fog that rises from the soil as homes become more sparse. It feels like a copybook Halloween scene — peacefully eerie. This is the perfect place for a witch to live.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
The Independent

11 best kids’ toy-filled advent calendars that guarantee a playful Christmas countdown

Advent calendars don't have to be filled with chocolate to put a smile on a child's face. In fact, if you choose the right toy-filled advent calendar, the Christmas cheer will see your child way beyond the sugar high alternative.While the price is considerably higher – particularly if you've more than one child to buy for – the toy-filled advent calendar can be the gift that keeps on giving, with the contents becoming treasured pieces for years to come, so see it as an investment.The market is flooded with advent alternatives, but how do you find the right one? Home...
KIDS
Norwalk Reflector

Holiday magic returns to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH — Holiday magic returns to Plymouth’s historic downtown on Dec. 2, 3 and 4 when the Plymouth Improvement Committee (PIC) hosts its 6th annual “Christmas in the Village” outdoor marketplace and street fair. The marketplace will feature more than 80 vendors of handmade, Ohio-made crafts, décor, foods and more....
PLYMOUTH, OH
Cleveland News - Fox 8

AJ’s outdoor ‘to do list’ before the snow falls

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — As Northeast Ohio prepares for the winter season, AJ Petitti says there is an important list of things you need to take care of in your yard. AJ is the president of Petitti Garden Centers and he shares his checklist with Fox 8’s Scott Sabol. Lawn...
GARDENING
Gillette News Record

Gillette histories

A freight slowly puffing its way eastward as another train was pulling to a siding in the Rozet yards was the vehicle of death yesterday morning to L.D. Brennan, 61, section foreman, when he was crushed under its mighty wheels. Mr. Brennan, Charlie Day and A.R. Moon were standing at the side of the track waiting for the trains to pull by so they could resume their work on the tracks. The trio started up the track when Mr. Brennan, for some reason, tarried. Mr. Moon, according to his account of the accident later, looked around at about a distance of 6 feet and was horrified to see Mr. Brennan step in front of the train and the huge engine start its terrible journey over the body of the unfortunate man. He shouted, but for Mr. Brennan — if he heard the warning — it was too late. The engine and 32 cars passed over the body, which was severed at the waist.
GILLETTE, WY
Gillette News Record

Community briefs

Area kids can get a chance to learn some magic this week at Cam-plex. At AJ’s Magic Camp green wand course, students will learn the eight secret magic principles that make all magic tricks possible. The true magic is kids learn self-confidence and develop critical communication skills in a fun way. Plus, they will learn how to cut a lady in half and make invisible objects appear in a magic pencil pouch.
GILLETTE, WY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Childhood sweethearts reconnect and get married after 50 years apart

GREENSBORO, N.C. — All it took was one handwritten letter, and Jim and Vivian Starr's life would change forever. The two could not connect due to the lack of technology at the time. Now they're married and living out their "fairytale" "A fairytale," is how the Starrs describe the story...
GREENSBORO, NC
munaluchi

Royal Wedding Bliss in Atlanta, Georgia

Royal wedding bliss in Atlanta, Georgia has elegant décor, a gold and white color palette, and so much love!. Justin and Derrick’s nuptials were everything they could have dreamed of and more. “Many people described our wedding as a movie production,” Justin says. And as a wedding planner himself, Justin...
ATLANTA, GA
TVShowsAce

Janelle Brown Finds Short-Term Housing, Cuts RV Loose

Janelle Brown kisses her RV life goodbye as she searches for a short-term housing solution. As we’ve previously reported, the Sister Wives star was trying to soak up last-minute RV life fun before throwing in the towel for the winter seasons. Some fans of the TLC family took issue with her decision to pack it up as they thought she was more committed to living in an RV.
CELEBRITIES

