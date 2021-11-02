CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Move amphitheater site across road

Gillette News Record
 6 days ago

Why can’t they use the large corner across Garner Lake where...

www.gillettenewsrecord.com

Gillette News Record

Gillette Main Street gets sponsors for beautification efforts downtown

If you’ve been downtown recently, you’ve probably noticed a pop of color on the Third Street Plaza or at other intersections along Gillette Avenue. It is the most recent beautification effort by Gillette Main Street. The 14 planters are decorated for fall with sunflowers, pumpkins, leaves in all shades of yellows, oranges, reds and browns.
GILLETTE, WY
crestoneeagle.com

At the End of the Road:Move slowly, watch your step

At the End of the Road:Move slowly, watch your step. The helicopters were insistently trying to find and rescue the young woman who lost her life on Crestone Peak last week. Impeded by weather and the famed inaccessiblility of her last reported location, they finally stopped when her body was spotted below the ledge on which she had reported herself stranded.
ACCIDENTS
ourherald.com

Phase I Archeological Test Site First Step Toward Better Road

Motorists who have had to navigate the difficult underpass south of the Fox Stand on Route 14, some for all their long lives, might see the Phase I archeological survey as a glimmer of hope that the road will finally be reconfigured to become a safer and less restrictive passage. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, a team of archeologists from Northeast […]
SCIENCE
wcluradio.com

Road construction expected across Barren County in November

GLASGOW, Ky. — Several roadways across Barren County are undergoing roadwork this week and through November. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic impacts are expected. KY 63 Tompkinsville Road (mile point 6.3 – 13.2) A safety enhancement project continues on Tompkinsville Road from Happy Hollow Road then extending north to...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Water Street COVID-19 testing site being moved to NYS Fairgrounds

SUNY Upstate will be closing the COVID-19 testing location at Water Street in Syracuse on Saturday and moving the testing opertation back to the New York State Fairgrounds. They will be honoring all previously made appointments at the new location, which is in the fairground infirmary, just behind the Horticulture Building.
SYRACUSE, NY
wymt.com

Wild Health COVID-19 testing site moves to new location

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wild Health COVID-19 testing site has moved to a new location. Previously located at Baptist Health Corbin, the site is now located at the Whitley County Health Department. At the new site, those who stop by are able to receive a rapid COVID-19 test....
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
isanti-chisagocountystar.com

Bluebird Park Amphitheater completed

A new entertainment venue is now available in the City of Isanti with the completion of the Bluebird Park Amphitheater, located on the southern side of the park. The amphitheater, which has been roughly ten years in the making, will be available for city-sponsored events, along with being available to rent to private groups or individuals.
ISANTI, MN
kiow.com

Area Roads Becoming Popular Deer Crossing Sites

It’s the time of year where you are more likely to encounter a deer out on area roadways. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says the earlier sunsets are a trigger for deer. Coffey says the old saying that when you see one deer there’s usually another isn’t a myth,...
ANIMALS
Gillette News Record

Location proposed for Cam-plex amphitheater

After months of design work, a proposed layout for an outdoor amphitheater at Cam-plex Park has been completed. The International Pathfinders Camporee is coming to Gillette in 2024. It’s expected to draw more than 50,000 people from a hundred countries and bring in $25 million in economic impact.
GILLETTE, WY
thegazette.com

A Day Away: Plan a haunted Iowa road trip to these 8 spirited sites

The calendar says Halloween is Oct. 31. Ghosts don’t have calendars, they just have unfinished business that keeps them chained to the herenow, rather than the hereafter. So if you’re looking for chills and thrills beyond the grave holiday, here are just a few of Iowa’s haunted sites you can dig into year-round. Most are close to home, but the most notorious one is in the southwest corner of the state.
IOWA STATE
vailgov.com

Watch for Changing Traffic Patterns at South Frontage Road Roundabout Construction Site

United companies will be completing the storm sewer and water quality vault installation within the South Frontage Road eastbound lanes from Vail Health to the Four Seasons beginning Friday, Nov. 11 through the weekend. This work will shift eastbound traffic into the westbound lanes for that same short section along the South Frontage Road. Eastbound traffic will shift back into the eastbound lanes just prior to the Vail Town Center roundabout at the Four Seasons main entry.
VAIL, CO
wtvy.com

Ozark Amphitheater is getting an upgrade

OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After adding a stage two years ago, the Ozark Amphitheater is getting even more upgrades. The city is adding more storage space for seasonal decorations, along with public bathrooms. Since the city implemented the area as an entertainment district, these new upgrades are necessary. City leaders...
OZARK, AL

