Move amphitheater site across road

The Campbell County School District has reignited discussions on finding a new location for its bus barn, which has been in the same spot for more than 40 years. The county owns property on Warlow Drive, directly south of Bicentennial Park and between North Gillette Avenue and the senior citizen apartments.
If you’ve been downtown recently, you’ve probably noticed a pop of color on the Third Street Plaza or at other intersections along Gillette Avenue. It is the most recent beautification effort by Gillette Main Street. The 14 planters are decorated for fall with sunflowers, pumpkins, leaves in all shades of yellows, oranges, reds and browns.
Charleston, South Carolina – Numerous roads across the city of Charleston have been completely closed or partially blocked because of the flooding since Friday morning. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect for Charleston until 11 a.m. The city of Charleston completely closed or partially blocked the following streets:. City...
At the End of the Road:Move slowly, watch your step. The helicopters were insistently trying to find and rescue the young woman who lost her life on Crestone Peak last week. Impeded by weather and the famed inaccessiblility of her last reported location, they finally stopped when her body was spotted below the ledge on which she had reported herself stranded.
Motorists who have had to navigate the difficult underpass south of the Fox Stand on Route 14, some for all their long lives, might see the Phase I archeological survey as a glimmer of hope that the road will finally be reconfigured to become a safer and less restrictive passage. On Tuesday, Nov. 2, a team of archeologists from Northeast […]
GLASGOW, Ky. — Several roadways across Barren County are undergoing roadwork this week and through November. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says traffic impacts are expected. KY 63 Tompkinsville Road (mile point 6.3 – 13.2) A safety enhancement project continues on Tompkinsville Road from Happy Hollow Road then extending north to...
SUNY Upstate will be closing the COVID-19 testing location at Water Street in Syracuse on Saturday and moving the testing opertation back to the New York State Fairgrounds. They will be honoring all previously made appointments at the new location, which is in the fairground infirmary, just behind the Horticulture Building.
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wild Health COVID-19 testing site has moved to a new location. Previously located at Baptist Health Corbin, the site is now located at the Whitley County Health Department. At the new site, those who stop by are able to receive a rapid COVID-19 test....
A new entertainment venue is now available in the City of Isanti with the completion of the Bluebird Park Amphitheater, located on the southern side of the park. The amphitheater, which has been roughly ten years in the making, will be available for city-sponsored events, along with being available to rent to private groups or individuals.
It’s the time of year where you are more likely to encounter a deer out on area roadways. DNR’s wildlife research biologist, Jim Coffey, says the earlier sunsets are a trigger for deer. Coffey says the old saying that when you see one deer there’s usually another isn’t a myth,...
After months of design work, a proposed layout for an outdoor amphitheater at Cam-plex Park has been completed. The International Pathfinders Camporee is coming to Gillette in 2024. It’s expected to draw more than 50,000 people from a hundred countries and bring in $25 million in economic impact.
The calendar says Halloween is Oct. 31. Ghosts don’t have calendars, they just have unfinished business that keeps them chained to the herenow, rather than the hereafter. So if you’re looking for chills and thrills beyond the grave holiday, here are just a few of Iowa’s haunted sites you can dig into year-round. Most are close to home, but the most notorious one is in the southwest corner of the state.
News 12’s Suzanne Goldklang was out in Thunderbolt 12 to monitor the impact the nor’easter had on roads across Connecticut. Some roads in Norwalk had deep puddles that drivers should avoid driving through. In Stamford, police said a section of Erskine Road was shut down due to down trees and...
United companies will be completing the storm sewer and water quality vault installation within the South Frontage Road eastbound lanes from Vail Health to the Four Seasons beginning Friday, Nov. 11 through the weekend. This work will shift eastbound traffic into the westbound lanes for that same short section along the South Frontage Road. Eastbound traffic will shift back into the eastbound lanes just prior to the Vail Town Center roundabout at the Four Seasons main entry.
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - After adding a stage two years ago, the Ozark Amphitheater is getting even more upgrades. The city is adding more storage space for seasonal decorations, along with public bathrooms. Since the city implemented the area as an entertainment district, these new upgrades are necessary. City leaders...
