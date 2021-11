If you have an Amazon Echo Show 10, Echo Dot, Echo Flex or even the new Echo Show 15, you could consider ditching your landline. Not only can you try out cool Alexa music hacks and tons of commands, but you can use Alexa to call or message another Echo device. All you have to do is say "Alexa, call Mom" or "Alexa, call (insert name of whoever you're trying to get a hold of here)," and you can start an Echo-to-Echo voice or video call.

