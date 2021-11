The Matrix Resurrections is joining the rest of the Internet in having some fun with the big announcement that Facebook is changing its name to Meta. It's only fitting, as much of the Matrix 4's storyline seems to be built on metaphors and themes about how the rise of the digital age and social media became a real-life Matrix worse than the movie series could've ever imagined. Now that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has basically made it his mission statement to make our lives into a Matrix world through his new Meta venture, The Matrix Resurrections is looking less like a late attempt at franchise reboot, and more like one last foreboding warning.

INTERNET ・ 10 DAYS AGO