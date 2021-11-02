City names new communications manager

WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Mayor Scott Sherman suggested a timeline for the city to name its new city manager. “While there is no specific timeline we must follow to appoint a regular city manager, I would suggest that we do something on this relatively soon. But hold off on doing anything for at least a couple of months so we can get through this temporary transition, approve the city budget and close out the year. Then we can address this at a future meeting next year,” Sherman said during the opening comment portion of Monday’s city council meeting.

