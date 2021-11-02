City names new communications manager

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The City of Arvin has narrowed down a list of candidates to fill its vacant city manager position and residents have a chance to meet them Sunday. Arvin officials said they have five finalists from a list of 35 based on a nationwide search. The candidates are Peter Consentini from Huntington […]
Plano City Manager Mark Israelson has named Sam Greif Deputy City Manager. Greif, who currently serves as fire chief, will assume responsibility for public safety, which includes fire-rescue, police, public safety communications, emergency management and animal services. "Greif is a dynamic, knowledgeable professional with a proven track record of leadership,"...
WINONA, Minn. (KWNO)-Winona Mayor Scott Sherman suggested a timeline for the city to name its new city manager. “While there is no specific timeline we must follow to appoint a regular city manager, I would suggest that we do something on this relatively soon. But hold off on doing anything for at least a couple of months so we can get through this temporary transition, approve the city budget and close out the year. Then we can address this at a future meeting next year,” Sherman said during the opening comment portion of Monday’s city council meeting.
The new city manager will replace Randy Tweet, who retires in December. "They may want to look for someone that has a strong background in economic development. They may want to look for someone that has a strong background in community development. They may want to look for someone young with fresh ideas. They may want to look for someone who's been a city manager in other places."
Spencer, IA (KICD)–The City of Spencer will formally welcome its new City Manager with a public open house ahead of Monday’s City Council meeting. Dan Gifford was hired last month after he took part in the interview process to replace Amanda Mack who left the job over the summer to pursue another opportunity in Watertown, South Dakota.
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — When people think of retirement, they think of somebody sitting in a rocking chair and getting old, Bonnie Svrcek said. But frankly, she feels like she might be getting younger as she progresses with a new small business under her belt, travels with her husband cross-country and spends more time with her two grandchildren.
EVART — The Evart city council voted 3-2 to offer the position of city manager to current Evart finance director and treasurer Pepper Lockhart during its recent meeting. Voting “no” were council members Sandra Szeliga and Don Elliott, stating that Lockhart’s inexperience in management was a concern. “Is there a...
Following a comprehensive search and interview process, the mayor and City Council announced their selection of Lindy Crawford to serve as the next city manager for the city of White Bear Lake. Crawford will vacate her current position as city administrator/public utilities general manager for the city of Mora, where she has served since 2018. Prior to her time in Mora, Crawford was city administrator for the city of Tonka Bay. Her first official day of duty in White Bear Lake will be Dec. 20, 2021.
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The city council has unanimously chosen a new city manager of Texarkana. The decision was made during the regularly schedule council meeting on Monday, Oct. 25. The council has hired David Orr, PhD. City officials say Orr has been serving as the interim city manager since...
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) - Caribou’s city manager position has officially been filled. Penny Thompson stepped in to fill the role of city manager back in July, but it wasn’t until this week that it was all made official. “I was thrilled at the meeting Monday when the Caribou City Council...
Lewisville City Council unanimously voted Nov. 1 to enter into a new employment contract with Claire Powell to become Lewisville's new city manager. Powell, who is currently an assistant city manager in Lewisville, will succeed retiring city manager Donna Barron effective Jan. 31, 2022, following a transition phase that will begin Dec. 31. Powell will be the eighth city manager for Lewisville and the second woman to hold the position, according to a news release provided by the city.
BEATRICE – The City of Beatrice has appointed a Finance Director to take over when long-time city employee and Finance Director Linda Koch retires early next year. The Beatrice City Council approved the appointment of Hannah Bell, Monday night…who will be promoted effective January 8th. Bell started as an assistant hired by Koch in 2014.
The Fresno City Council voted Thursday to appoint Todd Stermer as the new city clerk on Nov. 15. The announcement comes five months after the city council on a split vote fired longtime former City Clerk Yvonne Spence, sparking outcry from many Black leaders in the city. Since then, Briana Parra has served as interim city clerk.
Louis Sun, most recently the deputy director of Public Works for the city of Pacifica, was named as the next Foster City Public Works director and will start Monday, Nov. 1. Sun has more than 16 years of experience in the public sector and was also the chief plant operator for the city of Pacifica. He is also a part-time adjunct lead faculty for the Water and Wastewater Technology Program at Evergreen Valley College in San Jose. He also worked in the private sector as a design engineer and construction superintendent.
Flower Mound Town Council named James Childers as its new town manager after a unanimous vote at an Oct. 25 special meeting. Childers has been assistant city manager in Irving since 2018, according to a press release. He previously did an internship with the town of Flower Mound and was later hired as a human resources generalist before moving on to serve the cities of Dallas and Abilene in various roles.
The Georgetown city manager has chosen two new assistant city managers, including the city's Police Chief Wayne Nero. Nero and Nick Woolery, an assistant city manager with the city of Baytown near Houston, will begin their positions on Dec. 6, according to a city news release. City Manager David Morgan...
Five months after hiring a director for its new Animal Resource Center, the City of Oxford appointed a new interim director this week. Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced on Tuesday that Nicole Young, who was hired in May to be ARC’s new director, had resigned from the position on Monday. No reason or further explanation was given by Tannehill for Young’s resignation.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY -- Mayor Rod Koch on Monday announced Terry Johnson has been named the city's new Fire Chief. Johnson is replacing Interim Fire Chief Tim Kacena, who has served in the position for the past few months. Johnson brings over 30 years of firefighting and rescue experience to...
