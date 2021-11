Election Day fallout: Youngkin defeats McAuliffe in Virginia, NJ too close to call. Polls have closed in an assemblage of off-year elections observers say could be clues about the themes and outcomes of the pivotal 2022 midterm races. At the top of the card was the race for Virginia governor. Early Wednesday, Republican Glenn Youngkin defeated Democrat Terry McAuliffe in a race that was the first major contest since President Joe Biden took office. The loss was a setback to Democrats one year ahead of the 2022 midterms that will decide control of Congress and impact President Joe Biden's ability to govern and pass legislation. New Jersey's gubernatorial race appears destined to be called on Wednesday or later this week as Republican Jack Ciattarelli clings to a slight lead over incumbent Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy, as the race remains too close to call. One important caveat from Tuesday's results will be how several candidates of color across the nation were elected. Michelle Wu, 36, became the first woman and person of color elected to be Boston's Mayor and Ed Gainey will become the first Black mayor of Pittsburgh.

