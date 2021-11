Submitted by Alpha Home Health and Hospice. Some of you may know a few of our Island Team clinicians with Alpha Home Health and Hospice and some may be curious as to who is providing home health in the San Juan Islands. Alpha Home Health and Hospice has been providing home health services in our region for over 4 years, offering skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, and social work. We are soon to expand our services in the islands by adding a much needed home health aid. Our team lives in the islands and all are active members of our community.

