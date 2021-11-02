Asking for prayers for my Dad who is my best friend and my Hero.

Over the past 13 seasons, millions have fallen in love with Alaskan Bush People's Billy Bush and his family of nine. They've watched as the family weathered the elements and bear attacks on their isolated Alaskan homestead, banded together as mom Ami beat an advanced cancer diagnosis, and began a new life in rural Washington. As recently as last Sunday, fans tuned in to the massively popular reality series to watch Billy motivate his family — which includes sons Matt, Bam, Bear, Gabe, and Noah, and daughters Bird and Rain — as they continued to build out their new home, North Star Ranch. But those who follow the family's journey in real time know that Billy died in February after suffering a seizure at the age of 68.

