Boycott or not to boycott: how agencies should work with high-carbon clients

WWF Singapore appointed Vivek Kumar (pictured above) as its chief marketing and communications director. He was most recently director of strategic marketing and omnichannel monetisation at the NTUC FairPrice Group, where he provided marketing leadership for over 160 Cheers and FairPrice Xpress convenience stores across Singapore and setup FairPrice Group Media. He has more than 20 years of experience in management and strategic communications. including with the Singapore Labour Movement and the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC). For WWF, he will lead campaigns focusing on conservation and climate change goals such as deforestation, haze pollution, food security, plastics, sustainable finance, sustainable consumption and illegal wildlife trade.
