Cannon Rivers Senior Living features new Wall of Honor

(OLNEY) To help remember veterans, tell their incredible stories, and honor their service this Veterans Day, State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) is encouraging constituents to submit a tribute and photo of them or their loved one who served our country to be displayed on the annual Veterans Day “Wall of Honor” in the State Capitol in Springfield. The Clay County lawmaker says it’s a great way to showcase our wonderful Veterans who have sacrificed so much for us over the years. The Senate Republican Caucus has been hosting the annual Veterans Day tribute since 2017 and this year’s Tribute Wall will be on display from November 11th through November 23rd. Families and friends who’d like to participate should submit the following to be displayed on the annual Tribute Wall : photo and name of the Veteran, written story with a maximum of 250 words, the Veteran’s military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy), and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred, but not necessary. If possible, please email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Veterans Day, next Thursday, November 11th. The special display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, at 309 G Statehouse, Springfield, Illinois 62706. If any questions, call 217-782-1650. For those who submit a Tribute and would like to visit the Capitol to view the display, check out the “Visiting the Illinois Capitol in Springfield” video on the YouTube TV website before traveling to Springfield.

MILITARY ・ 3 DAYS AGO