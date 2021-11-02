CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Cannon Rivers Senior Living features new Wall of Honor

By Alec Hamilton
cannonfallsbeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCannon Rivers Senior Living features a new and improved Wall of Honor as Veterans Day approaches. The Wall of Honor recognizes residents and family members of residents who served in the military and holds pictures of more than 25 people. The display used to be inside the dining area...

www.cannonfallsbeacon.com

Comments / 0

Related
osidenews.com

Ocean Hills Senior Living to Dedicate New Flagpole and Honor Veterans

Event Will Include Local Decorated Vietnam War Veteran Bill Driscoll. Oceanside CA— Northstar Senior Living, a recognized leader in the senior living industry, announced that its Ocean Hills Senior Living community in Oceanside will host a free community event to formally dedicate a new flagpole outside the Ocean Hills Independent Living section of community. The ceremony will honor American veterans and the first person to raise a flag on the new pole will be decorated Vietnam War veteran, retired United States Navy commander, and flying ace William Driscoll who will be accompanied by Alex Johnson, an Ocean Hills resident and veteran. After the flag raising, Driscoll will offer short remarks to the attendees.
OCEANSIDE, CA
freedom929.com

VETERANS DAY / WALL OF HONOR

(OLNEY) To help remember veterans, tell their incredible stories, and honor their service this Veterans Day, State Senator Darren Bailey (R-Louisville) is encouraging constituents to submit a tribute and photo of them or their loved one who served our country to be displayed on the annual Veterans Day “Wall of Honor” in the State Capitol in Springfield. The Clay County lawmaker says it’s a great way to showcase our wonderful Veterans who have sacrificed so much for us over the years. The Senate Republican Caucus has been hosting the annual Veterans Day tribute since 2017 and this year’s Tribute Wall will be on display from November 11th through November 23rd. Families and friends who’d like to participate should submit the following to be displayed on the annual Tribute Wall : photo and name of the Veteran, written story with a maximum of 250 words, the Veteran’s military branch (Air Force, Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, National Guard, Navy), and conflict served (Afghanistan, Iraq, September 11, Gulf War, Vietnam, Korea, WWII, WWI, Peacetime, other). Military photos are preferred, but not necessary. If possible, please email submissions to veteransday@sgop.ilga.gov by Veterans Day, next Thursday, November 11th. The special display will be updated daily to include new entries. Submissions can also be mailed to Veterans Day Wall, at 309 G Statehouse, Springfield, Illinois 62706. If any questions, call 217-782-1650. For those who submit a Tribute and would like to visit the Capitol to view the display, check out the “Visiting the Illinois Capitol in Springfield” video on the YouTube TV website before traveling to Springfield.
MILITARY
wflx.com

‘Wall of Honor’ unveiled at Abbey Delray

A Delray Beach senior community is now home to a veteran’s memorial that pays homage to those who fought and served for our country’s freedom. The new display was unveiled Wednesday during a special ceremony at Abbey Delray. The "Wall of Honor" is a tribute to the men and women...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
24/7 Wall St.

States Where the Most Americans Serve in the Military

There are more than 1.3 million active-duty military personnel serving in the U.S. armed forces. Though they have different duties, they all work to defend the United States and its interests domestically and around the world. While there are many thousands of service members stationed overseas, the vast majority of active-duty military members are stationed […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Celebrates Veterans Day, Unveils New Honor Wall Panel November 11

The City of Tamarac is honoring men and women who served in the United States Armed Forces at the Veterans Day ceremony on Thursday, November 11, where they’re revealing a new Honor Wall panel recognizing local veterans. This year, the special guest speaker is Brigadier General Regina A. Sabric, Deputy...
TAMARAC, FL
championnewspapers.com

Wall of Honor displayed at Howard Cattle

Howard Cattle Elementary School students in Chino presented a Wall of Honor to recognize their family members and friends serving in the military. A committee consisting of Jennifer Raglin, Sandra Maughan, Johanna Andre and Adriana Dominguez will have the wall displayed Monday, Nov. 8 through Nov. 10 in honor of Veterans’ Day on Nov. 11, which is a non-school day. Seventy-six students and staff contributed the wall, listing names and branches of the Veterans, and if they were involved in any wars. Photos of the Veterans were included.
CHINO, CA
breakingac.com

Oldest living former Miss America dies at 97

The oldest living Miss America who held the title during World War II has died. Jo-Carroll Dennison died Oct. 18 in California, People reported. She was 97. She recently had her autobiography published, “Finding My Little Red Hat,” edited by Evan Mills. Dennison, who broke with convention by refusing to...
CELEBRITIES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Here Are the 8 Black Billionaires in America, Members of a Rare Club [Photos]

I've got money on my mind! As we move into 2022, I'm on a quest to get myself together financially, so while I was looking for some inspiration, I came across Essence Magazine's list of the only African-American billionaires in the United States. It's crazy that only about one percent of the billionaires in America are Black - there are 8, out of the 724 billionaires in this country. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world. It just gives me more motivation to strive to make the list one day!
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Wall#Sahara Desert#The Air Force#French#Navy
theaviationgeekclub.com

SR-71 pilot tells the story of when he accelerated his Habu at Mach 3.2 and denied an F-15 pilot an “easy,” simulated kill against its Blackbird during a training sortie

‘In the phone debrief after the mission, the F-15 flight lead reported “four shots and four kills” on the first pass and mumbled something about radar problems and no kills on the second pass,’ Steve “Griz” Grzebiniak, SR-71 pilot. ‘Don Emmons and I, as well as many other Habus, had...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
World War II
CBS Boston

Boston Soldier Luis Taveras And His Family Reportedly Killed In Crash Near His South Korea Base

BOSTON (CBS) — A U.S. soldier from Boston was reportedly killed in a car crash near his military base in South Korea this week, along with his wife and his toddler. The news outlet Stars and Stripes reports that the soldier was Army Specialist Luis Taveras, 27, of Jamaica Plain. Taveras, his 30-year-old wife Lisbeth, and his 16-month-old son Luis all reportedly died after their car collided with a tow truck around 11 p.m. on Monday. The crash happened just outside Camp Humphreys, which is the largest U.S. base overseas. There was a fire after the crash, and the family was pronounced dead at the scene. Army Specialist Luis Taveras. (Photo Credit: US Army) The truck driver, who was a 27-year-old Korean man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Taveras served four years in the Army and arrived in South Korea in June. He was a quartermaster and chemical equipment repairer with the 19th Expeditionary Sustainment Command.
BOSTON, MA
americanmilitarynews.com

US Navy reveals what submarine crashed into near China

The unknown object that U.S. Navy submarine USS Connecticut (SSN-22) struck in the South China Sea on October 2 was an underwater mountain, according to a recently concluded investigation reported by USNI News on Monday. On Monday, the U.S. 7th Fleet confirmed in a statement to USNI News that the...
MILITARY
CBS Denver

Fort Carson Soldier Gets Ready To Compete In Miss America Pageant

(CBS4)- An active duty soldier from Fort Carson will represent Colorado on the national stage of the Miss America Pageant December 12th through the 16th. Maura Spence Carroll was crowned Miss Colorado this summer. She says being in the military has a lot more in common with the Miss America organization than most people realize. (credit: Maura Spence Carroll) “The Miss America organization is built not only on scholarships for young women, but also on service to our community,” says Spence Carroll. “We see the same thing in the military. As someone who was raised by a grandfather who was in the...
FORT CARSON, CO
CBS Minnesota

Vacationing Minnesotan Caught In Middle Of Drug War At Cancun Resort

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota man experienced a hotel horror in Mexico this week during a vacation. Ethan Forney’s vacation was interrupted Thursday when he was caught in the middle of a drug war. Soon after Forney was sitting down for lunch at Cancun’s Hyatt Ziva Riviera hotel, Forney says more than a dozen people started running up the beach. “People from the front entrance of the buffet are all yelling, ‘Run!'” Forney said. During his escape, he says he saw an unknown man holding an assault rifle. Forney ended up locked in a storage room for more than an hour with hotel employees and...
MINNESOTA STATE
capenews.net

Veterans Spotlight — Mike Cunningham/US Army

Mike Cunningham served his country in the US Army from December 13, 1967, to December 4, 1970, achieving the rank of specialist fourth class. He was sent to Fort Dix, New Jersey, for basic training then assigned to Fort Gordon, Georgia, for infantry training. In June 1968 he arrived in Vietnam, where he served until March 1969.
MILITARY
AFP

US Navy names ship after assassinated gay rights campaigner

One of the first openly gay politicians in the United States, who was assassinated four decades ago, will have a ship named after him this weekend, as the US military looks to keep step with modern-day social attitudes. This is not the first official tribute to Milk by the United States: in 2014, the US Post Office issued a stamp with his image, where he appeared smiling next to a rainbow flag. 
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy