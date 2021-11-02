CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

COP26: the ads making a difference as the environmental summit rolls on

By Imogen Watson
prweek.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTackling climate change is the great challenge of our generation. It's one that calls to every individual, every community, every business and every nation. As the ad industry wakes up to its responsibility to the planet, brands and agencies have marked COP26 with a whole host of ads that outline their...

www.prweek.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Activista#La#Wateraid#British#Co Op26#Co Op
GreenBiz

Will COP make any difference?

Let's assume for a moment that the negotiators and world leaders attending COP26, the United Nations climate summit starting next week, manage to cobble together enough of a consensus to declare victory. And that the whole two-week event taking over Glasgow, Scotland — part negotiation, part showcase, part three-ring spectacle — concludes with one of those victorious group poses seen at the end of COP21, the 2015 conclave that yielded the Paris Agreement.
INDIA
BBC

Climate summit: Behind the scenes at COP26

Thousands of scientists, leaders, delegates and journalists from all over the world have converged on Glasgow for the next two weeks for COP26, the UN climate summit. Their discussions on climate change and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions will take place behind closed doors in Glasgow's SEC Centre. The...
ENVIRONMENT
capenews.net

Setting Priorities For COP26 Climate Summit

The United Nations Conference of Parties (COP26) meetings are some of the most important events occurring this year for action on climate change. In November, more than 190 leaders are expected to come together in Scotland to reach agreement on how to address climate change. Most experts believe COP26 is urgent. In preparation for the November meetings, there are several pre-meetings now underway.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
prweek.com

Arab youth 'will boycott brands that damage the environment'

The findings from the 13th annual ASDA’A BCW Arab Youth Survey reflect growing concerns towards climate change and climate action, with nearly two-thirds (63 per cent) of Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) youth willing to boycott a brand for not respecting the environment. Over half (56 per cent) of young Arabs...
ADVOCACY
Telegraph

Cop26 organisers roasted for serving ‘environmentally unfriendly’ salmon

The thousands of delegates at Cop26 might just be choking on their Scottish smoked salmon. Campaigners have accused organisers of the Glasgow climate summit of serving up environmentally unfriendly salmon supplied by a US-owned fish farm. Loch Duart Ltd is the only salmon farm in Scotland to receive two enforcement...
ENVIRONMENT
BBC

COP26: Supermarkets promise to halve environmental impact by 2030

Five of the UK's biggest supermarkets have promised to halve the environmental impact of a weekly food shop by the end of the decade. Tesco, Sainsbury's, Waitrose, Co-op and M&S said they would reduce carbon emissions, deforestation and the food waste and packaging they produce. Their efforts will be monitored...
AGRICULTURE
Washington Square News

The Soapbox: COP26 climate summit edition

In Glasgow, negotiators are left to figure out the nitty-gritty of the climate crisis. The “high-level segment” of the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) has ended, and major leaders have departed Glasgow, Scotland, leaving behind diplomatic teams who will negotiate the details of international responses to the climate crisis.
ENVIRONMENT
prweek.com

How Jam3 and Canada Media Fund are using AR to educate kids on climate change

On the heels of the latest United Nations Climate Change Report, which warns of an intensifying climate emergency, and the COP26 climate conference, Jam3 has invited children into the conversation about sustainability. Design and experience agency Jam3, in partnership with the Canada Media Fund, has launched Wild Cities, an AR...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Cop26: The key moments from the climate summit so far

The Cop26 climate conference in Glasgow is one of the biggest international summits since the coronavirus pandemic, and comes at a time of elevated concern over how humans are interacting with our planet.From the pollution caused by fossil fuel emissions, heavy industry and domestic waste, to the rampant destruction of natural habitats, our direct impact on the planet is becoming harder to ignore. Extreme weather events around the world have hit home a new level of urgency for many, who increasingly feel the need to find solutions to the environmental crises we are facing.The result is a huge focus...
ENVIRONMENT
Washington Post

The climate for luxury

The president took a moment during the international climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland, and apologized for the United States pulling out of the Paris climate accord at the direction of his predecessor. President Biden hesitated as he considered his words about the 2015 multination agreement aimed at addressing global warming. At first, his gaze was cast downward, but as he plowed ahead, he looked up and his brow furrowed slightly. “I guess I shouldn’t apologize, but I do apologize for the fact that the United States and the last administration pulled out of the Paris accords and put us sort of behind the eight ball a little bit,” he said. The statement was a political gesture — another instance in which Biden sought to differentiate his time in office from the past four years. But it was also a moment in which a flourish of humility was entwined with a statement of might. The United States is essential because climate action needs to trickle down.
POTUS
imore.com

Apple announces big environmental leaps ahead of COP26

Apple has some big environmental updates ahead of COP26. It has more than doubled the number of suppliers committed to using clean energy. It also says it is adding 10 new projects for its Power for Impact initiative. Apple has today announced big new environment pledges ahead of COP26. In...
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Californian

Environmental impacts of cryptocurrency: A different kind of “mining”

At first mention, mining may bring images of industrial mines filled with large machinery, clanking conveyor belts and people in hard hats. But in today’s modern age of technology, a new form of mining has appeared: the “mining” of cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency mining does not directly leave a tangible scar upon Earth’s surface; however, to put things into perspective, the hidden energy requirements of cryptocurrency mining for Bitcoin consumes more electricity than Finland. This would place Bitcoin among the top 30 energy users worldwide if it were a country. In many ways, the rapid growth in the use of cryptocurrency has led to immense environmental impacts that largely remained unaddressed.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy