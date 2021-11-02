CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

EXCLUSIVE: Lu Dort Explains What Makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander so Special

By Nick Crain
Inside The Thunder
Inside The Thunder
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yitDc_0ck245XJ00

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. At just 23 years old, he's the clear face of the franchise and the Oklahoma City's best player.

Last season, in what was year three in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he was one of only four players who averaged at least 20 points per game on 50/40/80 splits.

Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate Lu Dort recently sat down with SI Thunder, breaking down what makes him so special. Known for being an elite defender, Dort said defending SGA in practice is a huge challenge.

“Shai is a big challenge," Dort told SI Thunder. "He’s so smooth and at the same time can explode whenever. I feel like that’s hard to guard. He’s also really long, so he can make a lot of tough shots around the rim. I feel like every time I go against him, I see it as a challenge and we always go at it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has a rare blend of finesse and explosiveness that catches defenders off guard. While he doesn't look like the quickest or most athletic player as he makes his offensive moves, he is nearly impossible to stay in front of, standing at 6-foot-6.

Whether it's blowing by the defender to get to the rim or creating space for a jumper with a step-back, Gilgeous-Alexander is a crafty offensive player.

Having an elite defender like Dort and a versatile scorer like Gilgeous-Alexander on the same team results in great practice matchups. Going against each other only makes both players better at the end of the day.

“It’s cool off the court and all that, but in practice, I’m trying to make him better and he’s trying to make me better," said Dort. "It’s always a matchup, I never take anything for granted. When we’re on the court, we’re always looking to get better.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort have a great relationship on and off the court. With an 'iron sharpens iron' mentality, they push each other every day to improve as players.

It's paid off to this point, as both are among the most respected young guards in the entire NBA.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the message board community today!

Like SI Thunder on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Thunder news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Trio in the Race for NBA's Most Improved Award

Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and some of his young cohorts, have a big year ahead of them. According to vegasinsider.com and a number of other outlets Gilgeous-Alexander, the 23-year-old Oklahoma City star, is one of the odds on favorite to win the NBA’s 2021 Most Improved award. Gilgeous-Alexander is tied...
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Thunder Roundtable: Record Predictions and Hot Takes

The 2021-22 NBA season kicks off today, with the Oklahoma City Thunder playing their first game on Wednesday night against the Utah Jazz. It will be a season in which winning isn't important, as it's all about player development. With that in mind, how many games will the Thunder win?
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Derrick

Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder rally from 26 down to top Lakers

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 27 points, and the Oklahoma City Thunder rallied from 26 points down to beat the Los Angeles Lakers 123-115 on Wednesday night for their first win of the season. Darius Bazley added 20 points and rookie Josh Giddey had 18 points and 10...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Inside The Thunder

Top Performers from Oklahoma City’s First Win of the Season

Oklahoma City saw its first win of the season on Wednesday night in exuberant fashion. There were buzzer-beaters, late-game airballs and a patented Russell Westbrook ejection in the Oklahoma City Thunder's 123-115 win over Los Angeles. It took a team effort, but here are some of the top individual performers...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers Star Anthony Davis Pays Ultimate Respect To Shai Gilgeous-Alexander After Thunder Loss

Lakers star Anthony Davis pays his ultimate respect to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after another loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Lakers ended up allowing another comeback at the hands of the Thunder, despite leading by as much as 19 points early on. Fans may think that the team will learn its lesson from blowing a 26-point lead last October in Oklahoma City.
NBA
bardown.com

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the best reaction to his late 3-pointer against the LA Lakers

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had himself a night against the LA Lakers on Thursday. The star point guard dropped 28 points in the Thunders massive 107-104 win. Besides leading the team in the comeback, Gilgeous-Alexander came up clutch for the Thunder in the last couple minutes of the game. With just over a minute to go in the fourth quarter, Gilgeous-Alexander dropped the most clutch game-changing three-pointer.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's 'I'M HIM!' after clutch logo shot is the best new reaction

After his late-game 3-pointer on Thursday, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had the coolest celebration of the season. Oklahoma City was up by one possession with less than two minutes remaining in the game when Gilgeous-Alexander dribbled the ball up the floor. The Thunder held a lead over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center and needed to score again to solidify their lead. The shot was amazing but his reaction is what made it particularly special.
NBA
FanSided

OKC Thunder: Early red flags for Gilgeous-Alexander

To start the season OKC Thunder cornerstone Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was struggling a bit with his shot. Intentions felt positive he’d adapt to being constantly double-teamed and find his range. That turned out to be an accurate assessment as SGA is just too talented not to make his mark regardless of how many players are draped all over him.
NBA
Inside The Thunder

Inside The Thunder

Oklahoma City, OK
80
Followers
648
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Inside The Thunder is a FanNation channel covering the Oklahoma City Thunder

 https://www.si.com/nba/thunder

Comments / 0

Community Policy