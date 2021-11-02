EXCLUSIVE: Lu Dort Explains What Makes Shai Gilgeous-Alexander so Special

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is one of the best young players in the entire NBA. At just 23 years old, he's the clear face of the franchise and the Oklahoma City's best player.

Last season, in what was year three in the NBA, Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 23.7 points, 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game. Additionally, he was one of only four players who averaged at least 20 points per game on 50/40/80 splits.

Gilgeous-Alexander's teammate Lu Dort recently sat down with SI Thunder, breaking down what makes him so special. Known for being an elite defender, Dort said defending SGA in practice is a huge challenge.

“Shai is a big challenge," Dort told SI Thunder. "He’s so smooth and at the same time can explode whenever. I feel like that’s hard to guard. He’s also really long, so he can make a lot of tough shots around the rim. I feel like every time I go against him, I see it as a challenge and we always go at it.”

Gilgeous-Alexander has a rare blend of finesse and explosiveness that catches defenders off guard. While he doesn't look like the quickest or most athletic player as he makes his offensive moves, he is nearly impossible to stay in front of, standing at 6-foot-6.

Whether it's blowing by the defender to get to the rim or creating space for a jumper with a step-back, Gilgeous-Alexander is a crafty offensive player.

Having an elite defender like Dort and a versatile scorer like Gilgeous-Alexander on the same team results in great practice matchups. Going against each other only makes both players better at the end of the day.

“It’s cool off the court and all that, but in practice, I’m trying to make him better and he’s trying to make me better," said Dort. "It’s always a matchup, I never take anything for granted. When we’re on the court, we’re always looking to get better.”

Gilgeous-Alexander and Dort have a great relationship on and off the court. With an 'iron sharpens iron' mentality, they push each other every day to improve as players.

It's paid off to this point, as both are among the most respected young guards in the entire NBA.

