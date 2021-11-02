CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson hails end of the ‘great chainsaw massacre’ of the world’s forests

Shropshire Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the second day of Cop26 in Glasgow, 110 world leaders committed to halt and reverse deforestation by 2030. Boris Johnson has hailed a pledge by more than 100 international leaders to end the “great chainsaw massacre” of the world’s forests. On the second day of the Cop26 climate...

newschain

Greta Thunberg mobbed by climate change activists at London protest

Greta Thunberg has been mobbed by climate change activists as she joined a protest in London. The teenage activist met campaigners outside the Standard Chartered headquarters as they lobbied against the global financial system supporting the use of fossil fuels. Ms Thunberg led the protest with chants of “We are...
Joe Biden
Jeff Bezos
Boris Johnson
Shropshire Star

Cop26 is world’s moment of truth on climate change – Johnson

The two-week conference in Glasgow aims to drive action by securing emission reductions on a global scale. Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth”, Boris Johnson said as he urged leaders to use the Glasgow summit to bring about an end to climate change. With the United Nations summit...
The Independent

Cop26 is ‘world’s moment of truth’ says Boris Johnson at G20 summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth” as he urged leaders not to let the opportunity to bring about an end to climate change “slip away”.Downing Street said the United Nations’ Cop26 summit starting on Sunday will be one of the biggest events the UK has ever hosted, with 25,000 delegates expected from 196 countries and the European Union.Ministers, climate negotiators, civil society and business leaders are set to take part in talks and debates over the course of the two-week conference.Mr Johnson, who is due to fly from the G20 in Rome...
CNY News

UK’s Johnson Warns World Leaders as Climate Summit Begins

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has opened a global climate summit, saying the world is strapped to a "doomsday device." Johnson likened the Earth's position to that of fictional secret agent James Bond — strapped to a bomb that will destroy the planet and trying to work out how to defuse it.
rspb.org.uk

Ending the devastating loss of our forests

Many of our summer birds such as house martins rely on the forests of Africa for their winter home, but deforestation is putting them at risk while also releasing carbon into the atmosphere. Today’s announcement is hugely important. Every world leader signing the Glasgow Leaders’ Declaration on Forests and Land...
ABC News

The Latest: UK leader presses China's Xi on climate targets

ROME -- The Latest on the Group of 20 summit taking place in Rome:. ROME — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says he unsuccessfully pressed President Xi Jinping to increase China’s carbon-cutting goals ahead of a key United Nations climate change summit. China released an updated version of its climate...
Shropshire Star

Young protesters have given up school due to climate urgency, says activist

Ugandan activist Evelyn Acham said the need for climate action is ‘urgent’ so young people can return to education and work. A number of young people have become “full-time activists” against climate change, giving up education and work due to the urgency of the crisis, one of the leading protesters has said.
Colorado Newsline

Social media delivers global climate summit to viewers across the world

The global climate summit that began Sunday in Glasgow, Scotland, is not only grappling with looming catastrophe but presenting stunning multimedia images of life on Earth in all its glory: dolphins skimming through sea waters of the United Kingdom, tropical fish swimming through Australian coral reefs,, and mountain climbers gazing over snow-capped peaks in France. […] The post Social media delivers global climate summit to viewers across the world appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
WSB Radio

The Latest: U.S. climate envoy Kerry lauds Biden project

GENEVA — U.S. climate envoy John Kerry says a new project trumpeted by U.S. President Joe Biden, in which companies underpin development of low-carbon technologies through their buying power, amounts to a “big transformation.”. The “First Movers Coalition,” spearheaded by the U.S. government and the World Economic Forum, aims to...
YourErie

Inside and outside climate talks, youths urge faster action

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Young people both inside and outside of the United Nations climate talks are telling world leaders to hurry up and get it done, that concrete measures to avoid catastrophic warming can’t wait. Ashley Lashley, a 22-year-old from Barbardos who is on her country’s climate negotiation team in Glasgow, thought about how to communicate […]
AFP

Protesters demand climate action in global rally

Tens of thousands of protesters braved rain and wind in Glasgow Saturday as part of worldwide demonstrations against what campaigners say is a failure of crunch UN climate talks to act fast enough to tame global warming. - Widespread demos - Swedish campaigner Greta Thunberg said the summit had gone nowhere near far enough in a speech at Friday's youth march in Glasgow, where she labelled the conference "a failure".
The Independent

Climate march keeps up pressure on leaders at U.N. summit

The public pressure that helped spur more world action on global warming is due to be on full display outside the U.N. climate summit Saturday, when thousands of demonstrators are expected to march through the rainy grey streets of Glasgow to demand leaders move faster to cut fossil fuels that are wrecking the climate.Police helicopters buzzed over Glasgow early Saturday as authorities prepared for a second day of protests by climate activists. Scots are accustomed to inclement weather, and turnout for the march was expected to be strong despite stiff gusts and a drizzle that turned to cold rain.Inside...
Shropshire Star

Richard Ratcliffe demands action from Johnson as he continues hunger strike

Mr Ratcliffe is urging the Prime Minister to speak to an Iranian delegate to help protect his wife, who is detained in Evin prison. Richard Ratcliffe has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to “deliver on his promises” as he was joined by two celebrity supporters during his hunger strike outside the Foreign Office.
AFP

Climate on track to devastate world's poorest economies: study

The 65 most vulnerable nations will see GDP drop 20 percent on average by 2050 and 64 percent by 2100 if the world heats up 2.9 degrees Celsius, according to a report released Monday at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow. Even if global temperature rises are capped at 1.5C, in keeping with the most ambitious Paris Agreement goal, the same countries would take a GDP hit of 13 percent by 2050 and 33 percent by the end of the century, the study commissioned by Christian Aid said. To date, Earth's average surface temperature has risen 1.1C compared to late 19th-century levels. The findings from Christian Aid show that more than a third of the world's nations urgently need help to build up resilience if their economies are to withstand the onslaught of heatwaves, drought, floods and storms made more intense and deadly by global warming.
