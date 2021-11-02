Johnson hails end of the ‘great chainsaw massacre’ of the world’s forests

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Cop26 will be the “world’s moment of truth” as he urged leaders not to let the opportunity to bring about an end to climate change “slip away”.Downing Street said the United Nations’ Cop26 summit starting on Sunday will be one of the biggest events the UK has ever hosted, with 25,000 delegates expected from 196 countries and the European Union.Ministers, climate negotiators, civil society and business leaders are set to take part in talks and debates over the course of the two-week conference.Mr Johnson, who is due to fly from the G20 in Rome...

U.K. ・ 8 DAYS AGO