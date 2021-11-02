It’s In The Cards: The Next Big Card Business

As these gaming and sports memorabilia continue to appreciate in value, it is crucial to consider whether this new market is taking away fun from younger generations. During the pandemic, the world saw a huge increase in all types of trading card sales, spurring on a whole new market online fueled by YouTuber mass unboxing videos and resale markets online. This massive new demand for trading cards has put the whole trading card industry into a tangle, from casual collectors to retailers. Toward the beginning of the new frenzy, Walmart and Target both announced that they would take trading cards off their shelves because of “inappropriate customer behavior.” The ban affected a lot of different franchises, such as Pokémon, MLB, NBA and NFL, all of which were benefiting financially from this new boom.

