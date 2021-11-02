CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

CEO of Do What Matters discusses the state of women in the workplace amid the pandemic

By LaShawn Hudson
 7 days ago
Dr. Lauren Tucker, the CEO and founder of Do What Matters, a management consultancy created to make diversity and inclusion actionable and sustainable in the workplace, says women empowerment is should be the topic of political...

