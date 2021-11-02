Annunciation Greek Orthodox looks back on 100 years of faith, family and community

Recently, on Oct. 20, the congregation I served for 32 years celebrated a 60th anniversary. Congregation Mishkan Israel is 181 years old, but in 1961 the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King came to Hamden to fulfill a promise. A year earlier, he had intended to dedicate what was our new sanctuary. Unfortunately, he had been arrested in Atlanta and was unavailable. The following year, 1961, he came to pay tribute to my predecessor, Rabbi Robert E. Goldburg, who had marched with him in Albany, Ga., and supported the cause of civil rights. For Dr. King, the relationship between the Black and Jewish communities was an important one. The Old Testament prophets were at the heart of King’s faithful mission. The Exodus narrative was an inspiring vision of a people going from slavery, followed by a long but inevitable journey, to freedom and redemption. The bond between Dr. King and rabbis like Goldburg and Abraham Joshua Goldburg was fundamental. The songs they sang, the psalms they read, the words they preached were from a shared tradition.

HAMDEN, CT ・ 10 DAYS AGO