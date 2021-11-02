CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Global exhibitors confident of upcoming CIIE

tucsonpost.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSHANGHAI, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- As China hosts the fourth international import expo (CIIE) in Shanghai from Nov. 5 to 10, global exhibitors have shown more interest and confidence in seizing new opportunities in the Chinese market. For Kenji Mizuta, president of the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO)'s Shanghai...

www.tucsonpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
hngn.com

Xi Jinping Set To Unveil New Doctrine That Could Allow Him To Rule China For Life

Only two persons in the history of the Communist Party have ever published a "historical resolution." China is waiting to learn if President Xi Jinping will be the country's third ruler. When the governing party huddles this week in the final big gathering before a twice-decade congress next year, when...
CHINA
AFP

China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
Reuters

China's Oct trade surplus with the United States at $40.75 bln

BEIJING, Nov 7 (Reuters) - China's trade surplus with the United States was $40.75 billion in October, Reuters calculations based on customs data showed on Sunday, down from $42 billion in September. For the first ten months of the year, the surplus was $320.67 billion. Earlier in October, U.S. Trade...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Southern#Yuan#Ciie#Chinese#Jetro#Japanese#Pakistani
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
AFP

Chinese exports solid in October as Covid eases overseas

China's exports rose by a better-than-expected clip in October, official data showed on Sunday, with demand strengthening in some key markets such as the United States and Covid numbers easing overseas. Exports rose a better-than-expected 27.1 percent on-year in October, according to customs authorities, to $300.2 billion.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
The Independent

China's export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

China s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday.The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating.China's economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production. Exports, which were up 28.1 percent in September, totaled $300.2 billion last month. Imports were $215.7 billion. Read More What is Plan B for tackling Covid in the UK this winter?Bring back mandatory masks to defend against a winter Covid outbreakHolidaymakers may need three jabs to travel abroad next summer
ECONOMY
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
yicaiglobal.com

In Photos: Glimpse of Various Exhibition Areas at 4th CIIE

(Yicai Global) Nov. 6 -- The fourth China International Import Expo in Shanghai has proven to be a premier platform for companies around the world to showcase their latest cutting-edge products and services. People visit the Medical Equipment & Health Care Products Exhibition Area. With an exhibition area of more...
CARS
charlottestar.com

CIIE great opportunity for global firms amid COVID-19: Vietnamese exporter

HANOI, Nov. 6 (Xinhua) -- The China International Import Expo (CIIE), with its fourth edition currently taking place in China's economic hub of Shanghai, is a precious opportunity for global manufacturers and exporters offered by China, a Vietnamese participant said. "Thanks to the expo, we can both maintain our relationship...
PUBLIC HEALTH
tucsonpost.com

After Evergrande, another Chinese real estate developer Kaisa at risk of default

Hong Kong, November 6 (ANI): After China's property giant Evergrande Group faced a debt repayment deadline, another real estate developer Kaisa Group is at risk of default, escalating fears of further problems in the country's embattled property sector. Shares of Kaisa Group, a Shenzhen-based developer, were suspended from trading on...
REAL ESTATE
Washington Post

China’s Xi Jinping, preparing for a third term, shuts the door on the past

As world leaders in Glasgow, Scotland, attempted to hash out an agreement to confront the global climate crisis in recent days, Chinese President Xi Jinping was not among them. Instead, his attention was on priorities closer to home, where he intends to make history of a different kind at a meeting of the Chinese Communist Party’s top leaders in Beijing in the coming days.
INDIA
tucsonpost.com

China contributes a lot to global growth as WTO member, says WEF official

GENEVA, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- After its accession to the World Trade Organization (WTO), China has been playing a constructive role over the years, Sean Doherty, head of International Trade and Investment at the World Economic Forum (WEF), told Xinhua. On Dec. 11, 2001, China officially joined the World Trade...
ECONOMY
buffalonynews.net

(CIIE) Belt and Road win-win version of economic globalization: report

SHANGHAI, Nov. 5 (Xinhua) -- The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a win-win version of economic globalization, according to the World Openness Report 2021 released on Friday. The joint construction of Belt and Road has built a platform for deepening international trade and investment cooperation, and has provided opportunities for the coordinated development of relevant countries, the report said.
ECONOMY
protocol.com

Why US Big Tech is quitting China

Good morning. In this week's Protocol | China: The great China exodus is on, driver's licenses go full QR, and Elon Musk selects his favorite ancient poem. Yahoo announced Tuesday that it was leaving China, becoming the third U.S. tech company within weeks to have announced pullout plans from the People's Republic.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy