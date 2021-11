As many as 12,000 Air Force personnel have gone against the Defense Department’s vaccine mandate and have refused to get fully vaccinated. Officials have said that it’s now too late for them to meet the deadline on Tuesday and that those who defy the lawful orders without a medical or religious exemption could face dismissal or other punishment, such as being charged in military court. Air Force data shows that those who have rejected the vaccine mandate are a small minority – 96 per cent of active duty service members are at least partially vaccinated. How Air Force leaders...

