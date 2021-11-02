CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

New York Grand Jury Indicts Robert Durst With 2nd Degree Murder In Wife's 1982 Disappearance

By CBS News
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA grand jury in Westchester, New York, on Monday indicted Robert Durst on second-degree murder charges in the disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen, decades after she was last seen and after he was convicted in September of the 2000 murder of friend Susan Berman. Durst faces a charge...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
Middletown Press

Robert Durst indicted in homicide of his wife Kathie Durst

Robert Durst, who for decades has been suspected in the disappearance of his wife more than 40 years ago, was indicted Monday by a New York grand jury for her homicide, the Westchester District Attorney’s office said. The decision was made less than two weeks after a criminal complaint was...
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
CrimeOnline

Mother Collected Checks for Dead Son After Leaving His Siblings Abandoned with His Decomposing Body

New details about the heinous murder of an 8-year-old boy whose mother left his brothers to live alone with his decomposing body were revealed in court on Friday. As previously reported, Gloria Williams is facing multiple charges and her boyfriend Brian Coulter has been charged with murder in the death of her son Kendrick Lee, who investigators believe Coulter beat and kicked to death in November 2020. Nearly a year passed before Kendrick’s 15-year-old brother called police late last month to say that his dead brother’s body was in their Harris County, Texas, home. Police found Kendrick’s skeletal remains with his three brothers — ages 15, 10, and 7 — who had been living alone in the apartment since March 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CrimeOnline

BODY BAGS: The Chris Watts Murders

On Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko. Chris Watts’ wife and daughters were missing for three days before their bodies were found on the dad’s former jobsite at Anadarko. Shanann Watts was buried in a shallow grave. The girls were stuff through hatches into oil tanks. During the days before the bodies were discovered, Watts played the grieving dad, giving interviews, begging for information on his missing family. What no one knows is Chris Watts is having an affair, and no longer wants to be part of a family unit. Murder was his way out. Ultimately, he tells police where he deposited their bodies. Today on Body Bags, former death scene investigator and forensics expert Joseph Scott Morgan walks us through what investigators would have found at Anadarko.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Berman
Person
Robert Durst
Redlands Daily Facts

Murder charges await fentanyl dealers whose merchandise kills

Alexandra Capelouto, 20, didn’t die of an overdose, her father said. Neither did Alexander Neville, 14. Or Sam Doxakis, 22. Capelouto thought she was taking oxycodone. So did Neville. Doxakis thought he was snorting heroin. But they were actually taking cheap — but convincing — knock-offs packed with deadly fentanyl.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#2nd Degree Murder#New York Grand Jury#The Cold Case Bureau#Cbs Interactive Inc
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: How Police May Still Find Evidence of Brian Laundrie’s Cause of Death

A large portion of the population continues to voice their opinion over the investigation of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie’s relationship. They consider the case “played out.” However, from a legal and criminal standpoint, the investigation is still in its infancy. The Petito-Schmidt family deserves answers and, unfortunately, that takes time. On the one hand, investigators are reportedly piecing together a new timeline of events leading up to Gabby Petito’s disappearance and homicide.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS New York

FBI Finds Jahon Fuller, Missing Georgia Teen With Autism, In Closet At Suspect’s Home In Westchester County

EASTCHESTER, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A teenager with autism reported missing from Georgia is safe after the FBI tracked him to a home in an upscale Westchester County suburb. The 16-year-old was allegedly lured by a man who befriended him on a video gaming platform, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported after speaking with the boy and his relieved mother Friday. Jahon Fuller vanished from suburban Atlanta on Oct. 27. The FBI found him 900 miles north in Eastchester, New York on Nov. 2. He was hiding in a closet at a home occupied by 26-year-old Mark Valente. “When the FBI knocked on his door, he...
GEORGIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
myrgv.com

Weslaco woman convicted of killing baby gets evidentiary hearing

A 29-year-old Weslaco woman convicted of killing her newborn child more than seven years ago has had her case remanded to her trial court for an evidentiary hearing. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ruled Wednesday on a habeas corpus application filed by Sandy Hernandez’s appellate attorney. Hernandez is serving...
WESLACO, TX
Oxygen

New Autopsy Report Disputes State Police Claims That Black Motorist Ronald Greene Died As The Result Of A Car Crash

A new look at the autopsy of Ronald Greene—a man who died in 2019 after a high-speed chase with police—refutes the Louisiana State Police’s claim that Greene died as a result of a car crash and has prompted increased scrutiny into the actions of the officers at the scene, who were captured on body camera footage stunning, beating and dragging Greene.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Ok Magazine

Fetty Wap's Drug Bust: Authorities Seize $1.5M In Cash, Bricks Of Cocaine, Heroin & Fentanyl

Authorities have released a slew of images after Fetty Wap’s drug bust last week, showing a mountain of cash, hoards of drugs and more. The Suffolk County District Attorney’s office showed pictures of the bust, which according to Daily Mail, included $1.5 million in cold hard cash, bricks of cocaine and bags of heroin as well as the highly dangerous drug fentanyl.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy