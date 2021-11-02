CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
House Rent

Should I rent or buy a home?

By Farnoosh Torabi
CNET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's one of the most popular personal finance questions I receive: Should I rent or buy a home? The latest version of this head-scratcher comes from So Money podcast listener Sebastian, who writes:. "My wife...

www.cnet.com

thexunewswire.com

1325 Pendleton St. 618

1325 Pendleton St. #618 -- 1 Bed 1 Bath Plus Study - Property Id: 772996. One bedroom apartment with study available now at 1325 Pendleton St. in OTR. Across the street from the Pendleton Art Center, recently remodeled, stainless steel appliances, ceiling fans, updated kitchen and bathroom, permit parking and pet friendly.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Motley Fool

When Is the Best Time of Year to Buy a House?

Timing is critical when selling a property. Fall and winter seem to be the best seasons to buy, while October is the best month. For those who buy in May, expect to pay a hefty premium. When it comes to buying real estate, it's really mostly about location. But second...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Should we sell both our properties and buy one mortgage free?

Q My wife and I (both mid-40s with two primary school aged kids) currently own a home in south-east London which is valued at about £575,000 and has a £250,000 mortgage on it. We also still own and rent out our previous home which has a £100,000 buy-to-let interest-only mortgage and gives us an annual rental income of £18,500. I’d estimate that the rental property is worth somewhere between £475,000 and £550,000. Its value is a little vague as very few similar properties have sold since we bought it off plan in 2003 so we have nothing to compare it with. However, it’s in a prime location popular with buy-to-let investors.
REAL ESTATE
realtybiznews.com

Tenants see rent hikes of up to 40% in some cities

Tenants across the U.S. are reporting big increases in their rents, in a reversal of a trend that occurred during the early days of the coronavirus pandemic when the cities saw an exodus of renters to the suburbs and exurbs. Now, as those people return to the city centers, high...
HOUSE RENT
realtybiznews.com

What Happens to Your Homeowners Insurance When You Sell Your House?

For most people, buying a house is a lifelong dream. One of the most significant expenses of homeownership is homeowners insurance. A homeowners insurance policy is insurance coverage specific to your home. Many people prefer to cancel their homeowners’ insurance policy when they sell a house. Several things will happen to your homeowners’ insurance when you sell your house, including:
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

4 Situations Where It Pays to Downsize Your Home

Here are four scenarios where it makes sense to shed some square footage. When you're used to living in a larger home, it's easy to get comfortable with that setup. There's certainly something to be said for having plenty of space. But owning a larger home can mean spending more...
HOME & GARDEN
The Post and Courier

Charleston area to see build-to-rent home development

MONCKS CORNER — A build-to-rent development — one of the latest trends in the surging U.S. housing market — is coming to Berkeley County. Harmon Foxbank, a 109 single-family townhome community, broke ground this week in Foxbank Plantation south of downtown Moncks Corner along U.S. Highway 52. It's believed to...
CHARLESTON, SC
thexunewswire.com

1218 Purcell Ave 1

Beautifully painted 1 bed room / 1 bath apartment in a convenient location. Water, sewer, Gas, Heat, Hot water paid by the landlord. Available to move in NOW !! Showing and accepting the applications. Contact leasing@cincyacres.com / 513.999.5666 (text or Call) Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/1218-purcell-ave-cincinnati-oh-unit-1/771407. Property Id 771407. No Pets...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buying a Home Unmarried? What to Know Before Signing the Deed

Some 9% of home buyers were unmarried in 2020, according to the National Association of Realtors. These partners may have fewer legal protections in a breakup or unexpected death, experts say, but there are ways to prepare for a worst-case scenario. There's a growing number of unmarried couples buying homes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Canton Repository

Money matters: First-time home buyer basics

Congratulations! You’ve finally decided to build or buy a home. As probably the biggest purchase you will make in your lifetime, navigating the steps to finance the construction or purchase of your home can be a daunting experience. Like most big-ticket consumer purchases, knowledge is power. If you take the...
REAL ESTATE
realtytimes.com

Supply of Affordable Homes Posts Record Gain as Mortgage Forbearance Ends

Redfin reports that in the luxury market, demand remains strong but has cooled from its pandemic peak as affluent Americans spend their savings outside of the housing market. The supply of America's most affordable homes for sale jumped a record 13% year over year in the third quarter as mortgage forbearance programs came to an end, prompting many owners of low-cost homes to put their properties on the market, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.
REAL ESTATE
santaclaritamagazine.com

Is It Wise to Pay Your Home Loan Off With Mortgage Rates This Low?

I often have conversations with clients about their needs, their wishes, their wants. Many clients discuss how they “wish” to pay off their mortgage sooner than later. For clients who are in their 50’s or 60’s, that makes sense. They would like to have their homes paid for when they retire. However, for most others, there are other opportunities that exist that make far too much sense than to accelerate the payoff of their home loan.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home This Year

Have your heart set on buying in 2021? Here's why you may want to rethink that. There's a reason buyers have been clamoring to purchase homes this year. Mortgage rates have been sitting near record lows, and there's fear that rates could begin to climb once 2022 rolls around. Buyers may be worried that if they wait too long, they could miss out.
REAL ESTATE

