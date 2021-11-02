Yahoo pulls out of China amid 'challenging' environment

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.

