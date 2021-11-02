CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Yahoo pulls out of China amid 'challenging' environment

By ZEN SOO - Associated Press
KOMU
 6 days ago

HONG KONG (AP) — Yahoo Inc. says it has pulled out of China, citing an “increasingly challenging business and legal environment.” The...

www.komu.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tidewater News

Chinese Defector Reveals COVID Origin

Today, we proceed our dialogue of the COVID-19 pandemic and its origin with an interesting visitor who has been a pacesetter exposing the corruption and fraud with respect to the origin of the virus. Li-Meng Yan is each an M.D. and Ph.D., with particular coaching in coronaviruses. She escaped from China’s affect whereas in Hong Kong to the United States to warn us of what she believes is a large cover-up.
SCIENCE
hngn.com

Xi Jinping Set To Unveil New Doctrine That Could Allow Him To Rule China For Life

Only two persons in the history of the Communist Party have ever published a "historical resolution." China is waiting to learn if President Xi Jinping will be the country's third ruler. When the governing party huddles this week in the final big gathering before a twice-decade congress next year, when...
CHINA
KTLA

Here’s how U.S. international travel rules are changing Monday

More than a year and a half after COVID-19 concerns prompted the U.S. to close its borders to international travelers from countries including Brazil, China, India, South Africa, the United Kingdom and much of Europe, restrictions are shifting to focus on vaccine status. Beginning Monday, bans on travel from specific countries are over. The U.S. will allow […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Internet Censorship#Mainland China#Linkedin#Ap#Yahoo Inc#Chinese
AFP

China's Communist leaders begin top meet expected to boost Xi

The top leaders of China's ruling Communist Party on Monday started a pivotal meeting expected to further firm President Xi Jinping's grip on power. Some 400 members of the party's powerful Central Committee gathered in Beijing for the four-day plenary, which -- like all meetings of China's secretive leadership -- is being held behind closed doors. State news agency Xinhua said Xi opened the meeting with a work report and "explanations on a draft resolution on the major achievements and historical experience" for the party through its 100-year history. The resolution will set the stage for the 20th Party Congress next year, at which Xi is widely expected to declare that he will serve a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong.
CHINA
bostonnews.net

China slammed by US after Chinese convicted of spying

WASHINGTON D.C.: A U.S. court has found a Chinese intelligence officer guilty for attempting to steal trade secrets from American aviation companies. Xu Yanjun was found guilty in U.S. federal courts of five counts involving economic espionage and stealing trade secrets. U.S. officials said Xu is a senior member of...
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Japan's SoftBank sinks into losses over China investments

SoftBank Group Corp. sank into red ink for the July-September period, dragged down by losses on its investments in China the Japanese technology conglomerate said Monday. SoftBank reported a 397.9 billion yen ($3.5 billion) loss for the fiscal second quarter, compared to a 627 billion yen profit recorded the same period the previous year. Quarterly sales grew 11% to 1.5 trillion yen ($13 billion).Tokyo- based SoftBank said its investment portfolio called Vision Fund suffered losses, including the value of its stake in South Korean online retailer Coupang. But it said it booked gains on its shares in DoorDash,...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Country
China
The Independent

Asian markets lower after Wall St record, China trade growth

Asian stock markets were mostly lower Monday after Wall Street hit a new high and China reported a double-digit rise in exports.Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney declined while Shanghai advanced.Wall Street s benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4% on Friday to a record for a seventh day after U.S. employers hired more people in October than expected.China's October exports rose 27.1% over a year earlier, though that eased off the previous month's 28.1% growth, customs data showed Sunday.Despite that gain, Chinese anti-virus controls might dampen factory and consumer activity, “still bringing about an uncertain recovery picture,” Yeap Jun Rong...
STOCKS
The Independent

Europe bolsters pioneering tech rules with help from Haugen

European lawmakers have pioneered efforts to rein in big technology companies and are working to strengthen those rules, putting them ahead of the United States and other parts of world that have been slower to regulate Facebook and other social media giants facing increasing blowback over misinformation and other harmful content that can proliferate on their platforms.While Europe shares Western democratic values with the U.S., none of the big tech companies — Facebook, Twitter, Google — that dominate online life are based on the continent, which some say allowed European officials to make a more clear-eyed assessment of the...
BUSINESS
Cheddar News

Why Tech Firms Like Yahoo, Fortnite Continue to Exit China

More American tech companies continue to pull their businesses out of China as the Communist Party cracks down on firms — both foreign and domestic. Yahoo and Fortnite have become the latest companies to withdraw from the country, and the withdrawals come just days after Microsoft announced it would take LinkedIn offline. Shehzad Qazi, managing director at China Beige Book International, joined Cheddar to provide some insight into how the crackdowns in China would also impact the tech companies at home in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Shanghai Disneyland Turns COVID-19 Shutdown Nightmare Into ‘Romantic’ PR Coup

“The happiest place on earth” became a lot less carefree this week after a single visitor tested positive for coronavirus, triggering a sudden lockdown of Shanghai Disneyland that left more than 30,000 visitors barred from exiting the park on Sunday until they could show a negative test result. But what was a nightmare for some frustrated guests has been touted in China as a humane, orderly and targeted form of emergency COVID-19 response that Beijing hopes other regions relying on more heavy-handed measures can emulate in the lead-up to the fast-approaching Winter Olympics. It’s a convenient coup for Disneyland, which reopened on...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

China ruling party plenary to further cement Xi's grip on power

Chinese President Xi Jinping, the uncontested leader of the world's most populous nation, heads a pivotal plenary of the ruling party's top figures next week that will set the tone for his bid for long-term rule. From Monday to Thursday, some 400 members of the Communist Party's all-powerful Central Committee gather in Beijing behind closed doors. The only such meeting this year paves the way to its 20th party congress next autumn -- at which Xi is widely expected to be handed a third term in office, cementing his position as China's most powerful leader since Mao Zedong. At next week's plenary, top figures will debate a key resolution celebrating the party's main achievements in its 100 years of existence, according to state news agency Xinhua.
CHINA
OilPrice.com

China's Silent Power

Wherever Huawei goes in the developing world these days is a pretty good barometer for where the Chinese Communist Party is setting up stakes for primetime information-gathering. Most of these announcements signaling Huawei’s growing presence seem entirely banal, such as a cooperation agreement this week between Huawei and Libya’s Ministry...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy