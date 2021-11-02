CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MW Women’s Soccer Championship Highlights: #3 San Diego State vs. #6 Boise State

watchstadium.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBoise State defeated San Diego State 1-0 in the...

CBS News

Chris Sununu announces he'll run for fourth term as New Hampshire governor and forgo Senate bid

New Hampshire Republican Governor Chris Sununu announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection and will instead run for a fourth term. Sununu's decision is a blow to national Senate Republicans, who had been pressuring him to challenge first-term Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan. Republicans need to flip just one seat, if they can defend their current seats, in order to take back control of the U.S. Senate.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

SpaceX returns 4 astronauts to Earth, ending 200-day flight

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — Four astronauts returned to Earth on Monday, riding home with SpaceX to end a 200-day space station mission that began last spring. Their capsule streaked through the late night sky like a dazzling meteor before parachuting into the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Pensacola, Florida. Recovery boats quickly moved in with spotlights.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
CNN

CBO says social spending bill score 'will take longer,' in potential blow to Democrats' timing

(CNN) — The timetable for President Joe Biden's social spending bill, known as Build Back Better, may have just hit a new snag. The Congressional Budget Office, a federal agency that provides budget and economic information to Congress, said on Tuesday that it cannot give a definitive date for when it will have a final cost estimate score of the bill. This could push the timetable for when the House can hold a final vote on the bill because a group of moderate Democrats say getting a final CBO score is a prerequisite to their voting for the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#San Diego State#Boise State#Fresno State#Broncos
CBS News

Two couples swap babies after IVF mix-up

A couple is suing a fertility clinic in Los Angeles after giving birth to the wrong baby. Their biological child was born to another couple after two women were implanted with the other's embryo. Daphna and Alexander Cardinale tried to conceive a second child for three years. With the help...
LOS ANGELES, CA

