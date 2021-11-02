Teacher Of The Day: Roland Potter

Monday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Josie McArthur. Miss McArthur is a first year teacher at Cleveland Elementary School in Oklahoma City. Her nominator says she does an awesome job of connecting with her students and is always willing to go the extra mile for her students. Thank you...
Tuesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Rachael Allen. She teaches at Herronville Elementary in Oklahoma City. Her nominator said she is the most kind hearted perosn and does everything she can and beyond for her students. She treats each child as she would her own and works hard to...
Thursday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Patricia Andrews-Gann. She teaches pre-k at Westwood Elementary in Stillwater. Her nominator says Patricia is kind-hearted and goes above and beyond for every child whether they are her students are not. Thank you Ms. Andrews-Gann for everything you do!
Wednesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Stacey Pinney from West Middle School in Ponca City!. She was nominated because she truly loves her job and hers students. Her nominator said Stacey makes the learning fun so kids attention and actually learn in class. Thank you, Stacey!
ONA — The University of the Cumberlands showed Kaedlee Potter love and she returned it by signing with the Patriots. Potter, a 6-foot-2 senior basketball star at Cabell Midland High School, signed her letter of intent Friday. “They were my first offer,” Potter said. “That made a big impact. You...
ANDERSON — Anderson Communty Schools announced on its Facebook page that Friday would be an e-learning day “due to excessive teacher absences.”. The post reminds parents that the school system also has a planned e-learning day on Monday for parent teacher conferences. Students will return to regular classes on Tuesday.
You never know what to expect in Jordan Harris’ agriscience classes at Inspire Academy. The day’s plans can change on a dime depending on what’s happening on Legacy Acres, which is a simulated workplace for students that’s run like a fully functioning farm. Harris’ classes focus on production agriculture, so...
ANDERSON — After some teachers notified Anderson Community Schools that they would be taking the day off, the school system went to an e-learning day Friday. The day-off notifications came amid ACS negotiations with the Anderson Federation of Teachers. Some ACS teachers have expressed disenchantment with rising insurance premiums. “The...
Oklahoma City Public School students will be learning from home on Monday. Students will finish their lessons at home with their district issued laptops or tablets. Schools will be serving meals curbside from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Less than 1% of people in the world can boast about a perfect ACT score and Devin Snyder is one of those. Devin is just a junior at Southmoore High School. He just received the news that he scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test. “I was really excited....
