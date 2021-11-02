CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher Of The Day: Roland Potter

By News 9
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday's T-Moblie Teacher of the Day is Roland Potter. He teaches at North Rock Creek...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Josie McArthur

Monday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Josie McArthur. Miss McArthur is a first year teacher at Cleveland Elementary School in Oklahoma City. Her nominator says she does an awesome job of connecting with her students and is always willing to go the extra mile for her students. Thank you...
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Rachael Allen

Tuesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Rachael Allen. She teaches at Herronville Elementary in Oklahoma City. Her nominator said she is the most kind hearted perosn and does everything she can and beyond for her students. She treats each child as she would her own and works hard to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Patricia Andrews-Gann

Thursday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Patricia Andrews-Gann. She teaches pre-k at Westwood Elementary in Stillwater. Her nominator says Patricia is kind-hearted and goes above and beyond for every child whether they are her students are not. Thank you Ms. Andrews-Gann for everything you do!
STILLWATER, OK
news9.com

Teacher Of The Day: Stacey Pinney

Wednesday's T-Mobile Teacher of the Day is Stacey Pinney from West Middle School in Ponca City!. She was nominated because she truly loves her job and hers students. Her nominator said Stacey makes the learning fun so kids attention and actually learn in class. Thank you, Stacey!
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Mr Potter
Herald-Dispatch

Potter signs with University of the Cumberlands

ONA — The University of the Cumberlands showed Kaedlee Potter love and she returned it by signing with the Patriots. Potter, a 6-foot-2 senior basketball star at Cabell Midland High School, signed her letter of intent Friday. “They were my first offer,” Potter said. “That made a big impact. You...
ONA, WV
Anderson Herald Bulletin

ACS announces e-learning day, cites teacher absences

ANDERSON — Anderson Communty Schools announced on its Facebook page that Friday would be an e-learning day “due to excessive teacher absences.”. The post reminds parents that the school system also has a planned e-learning day on Monday for parent teacher conferences. Students will return to regular classes on Tuesday.
ANDERSON, IN
Valley Times-News

Every day different for Inspire Academy’s teacher of the year

You never know what to expect in Jordan Harris’ agriscience classes at Inspire Academy. The day’s plans can change on a dime depending on what’s happening on Legacy Acres, which is a simulated workplace for students that’s run like a fully functioning farm. Harris’ classes focus on production agriculture, so...
EDUCATION
Anderson Herald Bulletin

Disgruntled ACS teachers prompt e-learning day

ANDERSON — After some teachers notified Anderson Community Schools that they would be taking the day off, the school system went to an e-learning day Friday. The day-off notifications came amid ACS negotiations with the Anderson Federation of Teachers. Some ACS teachers have expressed disenchantment with rising insurance premiums. “The...
ANDERSON, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
news9.com

Southmoore Student Scores Perfect 36 On ACT

Less than 1% of people in the world can boast about a perfect ACT score and Devin Snyder is one of those. Devin is just a junior at Southmoore High School. He just received the news that he scored a perfect 36 on his ACT test. “I was really excited....
HIGH SCHOOL

Comments / 0

Community Policy