Health

CDC Advisory Committee Votes on Pfizer Vaccine for Kids 5 to 11 Tuesday

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory committee will meet today to decide whether to recommend Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages five to 11....

www.9and10news.com

