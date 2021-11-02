CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cold Day Ahead & Rain Chances In The Evening

By Jed Castles
news9.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMan! It is cold out there! Highs today will end up being about 20 degrees below...

www.news9.com

Fox 59

Warmest weather of the week expected to come tomorrow

Temperatures today returned to the 60s as we warmed up quickly under a sunny sky. In fact, today we experienced 99.8% sunshine, just 0.2% cloud cover! This actually marks the third consecutive day that cloud cover has been 0.2% or less. Southerly wind was light, but also assisted in the amount of warming we did from a low in the low 30s.
WMUR.com

New Hampshire Weather This Week: Staying warm ahead of next rain chance

MANCHESTER, N.H. — After some cold nights but pleasantly sunny days this weekend, how does the week ahead shape up? Here's what to expect. Ah... the pattern continues. Monday will be another bright and sunny day across the Granite State. There may be a few clouds lingering across Coos county...
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
newschannel6now.com

Rain chances return Tuesday morning

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Monday, we are looking at mild weather. Today, we will have a high of 79 with mostly sunny skies. The wind will be strong out of the South at 15 to 25 mph. Overnight tonight, we will see a low of 58 with clear skies. Tuesday, rain chances return to the forecast. A few hit-and-miss showers will be present in the morning hours. Tuesday, we will see a high in the mid-70s with morning cloud cover. Wednesday, rain chances continue along a cold front that will be pushing in late. Our best rain chances will be to the eastern half of the area. Thursday, we are looking at cooler weather. We will have a high of 65 with sunny skies. Then on Friday, we are only looking at a high of 60 with sunny skies.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
news9.com

Beautiful Monday Forecast, Slight Rain Chances Overnight

Today will be beautiful! Look for highs in the 70s with a gust south wind and sunny skies. This evening and tonight clouds will thicken up. We will have a chance for drizzle and a few showers tonight through tomorrow morning. A weak cold front arrives. Tomorrow afternoon will be...
FOX59

Midday Update: Temperatures tumble late week, flurries in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Temperatures at midday are in the 60s. We will top off in the middle 60s this afternoon. Overnight tonight temperatures will drop into the 40s with a few clouds. As we head into Tuesday, clouds will increase with scattered showers during the afternoon and evening. These showers will be light and scattered in […]
KRIS 6 News

Warm, humid, breezy for much of week

We'll have warm, humid and breezy conditions for much of the week with afternoon highs in the low to mid-80s through Thursday. Then on Thursday evening and early Friday, our next cold front will move through, bringing cooler and drier air back to South Texas.
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Cool Start, Mostly Sunny Day Ahead

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It was a cool start across South Florida with temperatures mostly in the low 60s. It wasn’t as cool as Sunday morning when we woke up with lows in the upper 50s, but it still feels nice and more like Fall. We’ll enjoy another stunning day with dry conditions, low humidity, bright sunshine, and highs in the upper 70s. Due to the King Tides, some minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times. (CBS4) Monday night lows fall to the low to mid-60s. On Tuesday, highs will creep up by a few degrees and we’ll be close to 80 degrees. The warming trend continues Wednesday as highs climb to the low 80s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with lows in the upper 60s. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with the potential for spotty showers and some storms ahead of our next cold front set to arrive this weekend. Scattered showers are possible on Saturday and then Sunday we’ll enjoy a cooler breeze with highs in the upper 70s.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Denver Weather: Cold Front Restores November’s Chill, No Needed Moisture

DENVER (CBS4) – A well advertised cold front that passed over Denver and the Front Range early Monday morning will keep temperatures about 25 degrees colder compared to the weekend. Unfortunately the front has no moisture. Denver set a record with 80 degrees back on Saturday and then missed the record high temperature on Sunday by only 1 degree. So while temperatures on Monday will be close to normal for the second week in November, it will seem much cooler. (source: CBS) The cold front is rather shallow and therefore mountain towns won’t experience the same significant drop in temperatures. In fact, some high...
DENVER, CO

