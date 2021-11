LuxFi to Introduce a New Way to Unlock The True Value of Luxury Assets. LuxFi has announced the launch of its asset-backed NFT marketplace, which will introduce a new way to unlock the true value of its world’s first asset-backed NFT marketplace for luxury assets. Crypto holders and luxury lovers have more in common than it might initially appear. Both groups have an expensive eye, but few know how crypto can enhance the luxury industry. LuxFi, the world’s first asset-backed NFT marketplace for luxury assets, understands how to harness the power of crypto for the betterment of luxuries, and it’s working to bring its solution worldwide.

