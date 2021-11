SHOKAN, N.Y. — A two-alarm fire damaged a house on Mountain Road, according to the Olive Fire Department. The blaze in the Olive hamlet of Shokan was reported about 1:15 p.m. Friday, and the first arriving officer found an active fire in the structure and heavy smoke, the department said in a Facebook post. A second alarm was issued, and an “aggressive attack” brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, the department said.

SHOKAN, NY ・ 9 DAYS AGO