After weeks of arguing and deliberating, the House finally passed the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that has been the talk of Capitol Hill all season. A “once in a generation” achievement, this spending package marks a historic investment in infrastructure. Indeed, it means $550 billion headed toward transportation, broadband and utilities. Although the bill garnered approval from the U.S. Senate in August, it did not receive approval from the House of Representatives until the evening of Friday, Nov. 5, passing with a vote of 228 to 206. Its passing means good news for many Americans and certainly for investors whose portfolios include infrastructure stocks.

STOCKS ・ 5 HOURS AGO